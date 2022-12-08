Emma Thompson turns heads in red at the Matilda the Musical screening in New York

<!–

Dame Emma Thompson turned heads when she stepped onto the red carpet in New York on Wednesday.

The actress, 63, joined her co-stars for the screening of her new film Matilda the Musical, based on the Roald Dahl book.

Emma turned heads in a bright red and black trench coat and matching trousers as she joined co-stars at the event, including Alisha Weir, director Matthew Warchus and writer Dennis Kelly.

Emma looked chic in her outfit, which almost seemed to have a tie-dye pattern.

She paired the look with a black blouse and sneakers and chunky earrings.

Emma added a pop of color to her look with bright red lipstick.

Emma beamed as she posed for photos and took little Alisha, 13, under her wing on the red carpet.

The show stars Alisha as Matilda Wormwood, while Emma appears as Agatha Trunchbull.

She recently spoke about her new role while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Emma will put her singing and dancing skills to the test in Matilda The Musical, where she plays Miss Trunchbull, who the kids in the musical were supposed to be “feared,” though that didn’t actually happen.

“They’d be scared of me, yes, but I walk on set and it’s, ‘Oh Nanny McPhee!’ said Thompson.

The actress said she tried to make them afraid of her, but the kids kept laughing and the director told her, “Would you please stop bothering the kids, because I loved them so much.”

An IMDB synopsis for the film reads, “An adaptation of Tony and Olivier’s award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.’