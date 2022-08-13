Emma Thompson Reveals She Subtly Tried To Wean Her Daughter Gaia Wise, 22, From Acting

Dame Emma Thompson has hilariously revealed that she has subtly tried to keep her daughter Gaia from acting.

The Love Actually star, 63, who shares drama student, 22, with fellow thespian Greg Wise, 56, joked she’s been hints that her brood could “run a restaurant” instead.

She told Eden Confidential of the Daily Mail: “I keep saying, “I know you love acting, but you know, maybe running a restaurant can be just as exciting.”

"I keep saying that running a restaurant can be just as exciting!" Emma Thompson (pictured June 2022)

Emma added of the talented cook, “There’s something very theatrical about restaurants – when you do it right, you feel so lucky and lucky to be in it.”

Despite the Oscar winner’s other ideas, Gaia followed in her mother’s footsteps when she made her TV debut in the latest series of BBC drama Silent Witness.

With her sweet smile and cropped dark hair, Dame Emma’s daughter seemed the mini-me every inch.

In the series, Gaia plays university student Jo Reynolds whose mother, the controversial health secretary, is murdered – sparking the interest of forensic pathologists.

(pictured in 2021)

Earlier this year, Gaia revealed to Richard Eden of the Daily Mail that she is willing to follow her mother’s lead and undress on screen.

Dame Emma recently bared it all in her latest movie – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

Gaia said, “If it’s professionally prepared, and you have the right kind of protection around you, that’s totally fine.”

It comes after Gaia chronicled her three-year battle with anorexia — and credited her parents for saving her life by organizing an emergency intervention.

(pictured July 2022)

The aspiring actress developed anorexia when she was 16, which left her so skinny she couldn’t even sit in a chair without it being painful. She was later admitted to rehab in 2017.

She first spoke about her illness with The sun on Sundayby saying, ‘Anorexia makes you really good at gaslighting people, making it sound like they’re insane.

“My parents would say, ‘Gaia, we heard you train at 3 a.m.’ And I’d say, ‘No, you didn’t, it was just the house moving. I slept.”

Anorexia is a serious mental illness in which a person restricts their food intake, often leaving them severely underweight. Many also exercise excessively.

Twins: Dame Emma's daughter looked every inch the mini-me

Gaia talked about how Greg, Emma and her family, including brother Tindy, 36, and best friend got together for an intervention, with Gaia agreeing to a three-month rehabilitation period after Greg said, “I don’t know where my kid is anymore.”

She added that it was a ‘kick on the teeth’, adding: ‘I had to listen to the people I loved most in the world I had really forgotten at the time, tell me what I it was doing.’

She said, “Then I said I was going to rehab. I went on December 29, 2017 and stayed for three months. Since then I’ve had a lot of therapy – and I will always be grateful for that, because it saved my life.’