Emma Thompson makes glamourous departure from Sydney theatre following Q&A for her new film
Emma Thompson glamorously leaves Sydney theater after Q&A for her new film in which she appears naked
Dame Emma Thompson was all smiles and looking ultra-glamorous on Friday as she exited the Cremorne Orpheum cinema in Sydney.
She attended a Q&A for her new film, the risqué comedy-drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
The acclaimed actress, 63, goes nude in her role as a 55-year-old woman who enters into a relationship with a younger male sex worker played by Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack.
Dame Emma Thompson (pictured) was all smiles and looking ultra-glamorous on Friday as she exited the Cremorne Orpheum cinema in Sydney
Thompson was dressed in a stylish black unbuttoned jacket, black shirt, dazzling neon gold leggings and brand new black shoes.
She accessorized her look with a stylish bob cut, fiery red lipstick and glowing foundation that complemented her own natural glow beautifully.
Excited Sydneysiders lined up for the chance to see the two-time Oscar winner in person and Emma didn’t disappoint.
Thompson was dressed in a stylish black unbuttoned jacket, black shirt, dazzling neon gold leggings and box-fresh black shoes
The Sense and Sensibility star cheerfully greeted fans and even reached out to hug the toddler daughter of a star-stricken person.
Emma was recently at the center of a debate about her next film, in which she dons a “fat suit” for the role of Roald Dahl’s Miss Trunchbull in a big-screen musical adaptation of Matilda.
With the release of the trailer for the anticipated movie last week, a debate sparked over whether Emma was the right cast for the lead character from Dahl’s much-loved 1988 book.
The Sense and Sensibility star gleefully greeted her fans and even reached out to hug the toddler daughter of a star-stricken person
Some commentators have said Emma, who wore a similar suit to play Karen in Love Actually, wearing body prostheses is “offensive.”
One critic wrote on Twitter: ‘Yeah, it’s insulting that Emma Thompson is wearing a thick suit in Matilda. But the first failure is that almost every woman Dahl wrote is either a sugary, beautiful, good-natured Miss Honey or a feral evil (and in his mind, physically disgusting) Miss Trunk.’
Another stated: ‘I love Emma Thompson. She is amazing.
“However, there are many wonderfully talented plus-size actresses who are constantly being ignored and should be considered for these roles instead of having a thin actress wear a fat suit.”
Thompson goes nude in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, where she plays a 55-year-old woman who enters into a relationship with a younger male sex worker played by Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack. In the picture with Thompson