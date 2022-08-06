Emma Thompson makes glamourous departure from Sydney theatre following Q&A for her new film

Dame Emma Thompson was all smiles and looking ultra-glamorous on Friday as she exited the Cremorne Orpheum cinema in Sydney.

She attended a Q&A for her new film, the risqué comedy-drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The acclaimed actress, 63, goes nude in her role as a 55-year-old woman who enters into a relationship with a younger male sex worker played by Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack.

Dame Emma Thompson (pictured) was all smiles and looking ultra-glamorous on Friday as she exited the Cremorne Orpheum cinema in Sydney

Thompson was dressed in a stylish black unbuttoned jacket, black shirt, dazzling neon gold leggings and brand new black shoes.

She accessorized her look with a stylish bob cut, fiery red lipstick and glowing foundation that complemented her own natural glow beautifully.

Excited Sydneysiders lined up for the chance to see the two-time Oscar winner in person and Emma didn’t disappoint.

The Sense and Sensibility star cheerfully greeted fans and even reached out to hug the toddler daughter of a star-stricken person.

Emma was recently at the center of a debate about her next film, in which she dons a “fat suit” for the role of Roald Dahl’s Miss Trunchbull in a big-screen musical adaptation of Matilda.

With the release of the trailer for the anticipated movie last week, a debate sparked over whether Emma was the right cast for the lead character from Dahl’s much-loved 1988 book.

Some commentators have said Emma, ​​who wore a similar suit to play Karen in Love Actually, wearing body prostheses is “offensive.”

One critic wrote on Twitter: ‘Yeah, it’s insulting that Emma Thompson is wearing a thick suit in Matilda. But the first failure is that almost every woman Dahl wrote is either a sugary, beautiful, good-natured Miss Honey or a feral evil (and in his mind, physically disgusting) Miss Trunk.’

Another stated: ‘I love Emma Thompson. She is amazing.

“However, there are many wonderfully talented plus-size actresses who are constantly being ignored and should be considered for these roles instead of having a thin actress wear a fat suit.”