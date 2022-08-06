WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Emma Thompson makes glamourous departure from Sydney theatre following Q&A for her new film

Entertainment
By Merry

fff banner wide
fff hub banner wide

Emma Thompson glamorously leaves Sydney theater after Q&A for her new film in which she appears naked

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Dame Emma Thompson was all smiles and looking ultra-glamorous on Friday as she exited the Cremorne Orpheum cinema in Sydney.

She attended a Q&A for her new film, the risqué comedy-drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The acclaimed actress, 63, goes nude in her role as a 55-year-old woman who enters into a relationship with a younger male sex worker played by Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack.

Dame Emma Thompson (pictured) was all smiles and looking ultra-glamorous on Friday as she exited the Cremorne Orpheum cinema in Sydney

Dame Emma Thompson (pictured) was all smiles and looking ultra-glamorous on Friday as she exited the Cremorne Orpheum cinema in Sydney

Thompson was dressed in a stylish black unbuttoned jacket, black shirt, dazzling neon gold leggings and brand new black shoes.

She accessorized her look with a stylish bob cut, fiery red lipstick and glowing foundation that complemented her own natural glow beautifully.

Excited Sydneysiders lined up for the chance to see the two-time Oscar winner in person and Emma didn’t disappoint.

Thompson was dressed in a stylish black unbuttoned jacket, black shirt, dazzling neon gold leggings and box-fresh black shoes

Thompson was dressed in a stylish black unbuttoned jacket, black shirt, dazzling neon gold leggings and box-fresh black shoes

fff hub promo banner inline

The Sense and Sensibility star cheerfully greeted fans and even reached out to hug the toddler daughter of a star-stricken person.

Emma was recently at the center of a debate about her next film, in which she dons a “fat suit” for the role of Roald Dahl’s Miss Trunchbull in a big-screen musical adaptation of Matilda.

With the release of the trailer for the anticipated movie last week, a debate sparked over whether Emma was the right cast for the lead character from Dahl’s much-loved 1988 book.

The Sense and Sensibility star gleefully greeted her fans and even reached out to hug the toddler daughter of a star-stricken person

The Sense and Sensibility star gleefully greeted her fans and even reached out to hug the toddler daughter of a star-stricken person

Some commentators have said Emma, ​​who wore a similar suit to play Karen in Love Actually, wearing body prostheses is “offensive.”

One critic wrote on Twitter: ‘Yeah, it’s insulting that Emma Thompson is wearing a thick suit in Matilda. But the first failure is that almost every woman Dahl wrote is either a sugary, beautiful, good-natured Miss Honey or a feral evil (and in his mind, physically disgusting) Miss Trunk.’

Another stated: ‘I love Emma Thompson. She is amazing.

“However, there are many wonderfully talented plus-size actresses who are constantly being ignored and should be considered for these roles instead of having a thin actress wear a fat suit.”

Thompson goes nude in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, where she plays a 55-year-old woman who enters into a relationship with a younger male sex worker played by Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack. In the picture with Thompson

Thompson goes nude in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, where she plays a 55-year-old woman who enters into a relationship with a younger male sex worker played by Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack. In the picture with Thompson

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Podcaster Lucy Jackson is the latest…

Merry

Jane Fonda, 84, feels more youthful…

Merry

Love Island’s Gemma Owen reunites…

Merry
1 of 2,733

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More