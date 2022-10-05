Emma Thompson is joined by daughter Gaia, 22, and husband Greg Wise at Matilda premiere

<!–

Emma Thompson was joined on Wednesday by her daughter Gaia, 22, and husband Greg Wise at the premiere of Matila The Musical at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The actress, 63, who plays Miss Trunchbull in the film, cut a stylish figure as she walked the red carpet alongside her fellow colleagues.

Emma donned a beige leather jacket with a tassel for the evening, which she wore over black trousers.

The movie star also wore a white printed T-shirt and added height to her frame with a pair of black leather boots.

Emma, ​​who completed her look with dark brown earrings, grinned from ear to ear as she was greeted by hundreds of fans who lined the red carpet.

Gaia looked fabulous in a black floral print midi dress which she wore with a pair of black heels.

The budding actress let her brunette locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a silver necklace.

Greg looked smart in a black blazer and matching pants that he paired with a beige patterned top.

The outing comes after Emma recently joked that she hinted that her brood could “run a restaurant” instead.

She told Eden Confidential of the Daily Mail: “I keep saying, “I know you love acting, but you know, maybe running a restaurant can be just as exciting.”

Emma added of the talented cook, “There’s something very theatrical about restaurants – when you do it right, you feel so lucky and lucky to be in it.”

Despite the Oscar winner’s other ideas, Gaia followed in her mother’s footsteps when she made her TV debut in the latest series of BBC drama Silent Witness.

Matilda The Musical, based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel, was written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin from his stage adaptation of the book.

The musical became an instant hit when it opened at RSC’s Courtyard Theater in Stratford in November 2010; after which it was transferred to the Cambridge Theatre, where it will reopen as soon as allowed. It also enjoyed a good run on Broadway.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will be released on November 25 by Sony Pictures.