Emma Thompson condemns plans to build car park on fields that inspired E.M Forster’s Howards End

Emma Thompson has joined local residents and campaigners in condemning plans to build a car park and toilet block on a conservation area that inspired EM Forster’s Howards End.

Campaigners including Extinction Rebellion campaigners are fighting ‘confounding’ plans to build on Forster Country fields in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

The plans, which are part of the St. The Nicholas Conservation Area, which is being considered by Stevenage Borough Council, will also include paving over natural meadows, adding gravel paths and constructing an electrical earthing tower.

An application for 800 houses around the area was given the go-ahead by the municipality in 2020, which was believed locally to have been based on the fact that the protected fields would be preserved and restored.

The fields inspired the 1910 novel and subsequent film, Howards End, in which EM Forster is raised in a five-bedroom house on the outskirts of Stevenage.

But local people were stunned to discover plans to build on the fields have now been given further approval by the council.

They include Hollywood actress Ms Thompson, who won a Best Actress Oscar after starring in the cinema version of Howards End.

She has asked the municipality to reconsider its development plan.

Ms Thompson said: ‘Destroying beautiful landscapes in favor of a car park is bad enough, but destroying landscapes with such heritage and of such value to the economy in terms of tourism is pure madness. It must be reconsidered’.

A portrait of the famous British author EM Forster, who grew up in a five-bedroom house on the outskirts of Stevenage

John Spiers, chairman of local campaign group Friends of Forster Country, also spoke HertsLive: ‘You wouldn’t find a council building a car park on the West Yorkshire moors in Wuthering Heights or the Dorset dales in Tess of the D’Urbervilles. We are pained and confused by Stevenage Council’s lack of love for Forster Country.

“The whole point of restoring the meadow was to restore just that – the meadow as it would have been in Forster’s time.

‘It turns out that the Council has negotiated something completely different – ​​a council amenity that has nothing in common with the natural landscape that inspired Stevenage’s most famous son and put us on the map around the world.

He added: ‘We have been fighting for over 30 years and we are still fighting – to stop the car park, preserve the heritage of the proposed meadow and raise awareness of the houses to be built over Forster’s fields. It is not too late for Stevenage Council to change its mind.’

Campaigners claim that the original proposal relied on the restoration of the meadow and that no mention had been made of a car park or toilet block.

A spokesman for Stevenage Borough Council said: “Far from being a ‘secret plan’ for an exciting new Country Park in the north of Stevenage, there will be an open consultation to allow all local people to have their say.

‘To share the background, in 2017 a planning application was received for the development in the north of Stevenage. This included proposals for a new Country Park for all residents to access and enjoy.

‘This application was approved by the Council’s Planning and Development Committee. Some elements, such as layout and landscaping, were to be considered again in the future by the committee through what is known as a reserved matter application.

“At the time, the committee made it very clear that the proposals for the Country Park must be of the highest ecological and environmental standards and respect the local heritage, including EM Forster’s.

“Council has received the proposed application for reserved matters, including the proposed design of the country park, and is undertaking public consultation. All residents are encouraged to share their comments.

‘We look forward to hearing your views on how together we can ensure this country park is an asset for the whole community in Stevenage before the application is considered by the Planning and Development Committee.’