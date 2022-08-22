Emma Short, South Australian mum of badly burned toddler Jimmy, is released on bail

<!–

A mother facing criminal charges after her toddler was hospitalized with severe burns and bruises has been released on bail.

South Australian prosecutors have abandoned their efforts to oppose bail for Emma Jade Short, who is being charged with neglect due to injuries sustained by her son, known as ‘Jimmy’, to protect his identity.

Ms Short, 34, was set to be released after prosecutors withdrew their opposition to her release following an earlier indication that they would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Emma Jade Short (above) has been charged with criminal negligence over injuries sustained by her toddler son

Both Ms. Short and Jimmy’s Uncle Rodney David Clough, 40, are facing one charge of criminal neglect and have yet to plead.

Mrs. Short took Jimmy, who was wrapped in a blanket, to a doctor’s office in the northern suburb of Adelaide, Blair Athol, on August 8.

Jimmy was found to have severe burns and bruises with methamphetamine in his urine.

Prosecutors allege that a forensic pediatrician found that the burns matched the toddler being submerged in boiling water.

The Port Adelaide Magistrates Court was also informed that the pediatrician noticed bruising on the little boy’s lower back, forehead and genitals.

After methamphetamine was found in his urine, it was investigated whether he had suffered brain damage ‘from lack of oxygen as a result of immersion in water’.

Ms Short told police at the clinic that her son was burned when he accidentally turned on a sink faucet.

The court heard that she immediately turned on the cold water when she saw steam flowing from the sink.

The boy’s grandmother recently posted on Facebook that he was initially admitted to intensive care but had recently been transferred to a general care unit.

A child protection spokeswoman told the Adelaide Advertiser support for Jimmy* was underway.

“The (department) is working closely with SA Police and SA Health to ensure the safety of the child and support him,” she said.

‘The department cannot make statements about individual cases.

“Under the Children and Young People (Safety) Act 2017, case-related information must be kept confidential.”

Prosecutors opposed bail for Ms. Short, because she posed a flight risk.

They told the court she had tried to book bus tickets to flee to NSW.

They also told the court that she was at risk of trying to track down her children.

These allegations were dismissed by Mrs Clough’s attorney David Moen.

He told the court last week that his client would challenge the charges.

“We have a small window of about three minutes, there is no way she could have gone into the room, boiled a kettle or turned on the shower and subjected him to such injuries in that short time,” he said.