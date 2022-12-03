Emma Roberts wraps in fleece while she does some Christmas shopping alone

Emma Roberts enjoyed solo Christmas shopping around Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 31-year-old Scream Queens actress, who is often spotted in and around LA, wore a black and white fleece with a large ribbed collar.

Emma wore black trousers and shiny black boots and shielded her eyes with sunglasses.

Holiday shopping: Emma Roberts enjoyed solo Christmas shopping around Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Friday

Julia Roberts’ niece was carrying two white shopping bags over her left arm as she crossed the street on her cell phone.

The American Horror Story star showed off her naturally smooth complexion as she went makeup free and pulled back her long blonde locks in a bun.

The star – who will play the younger version of Mary Parker in the upcoming Marvel film Madame Web – was seen without her son who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund, 38.

The former couple welcomed their one-year-old son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

Running solo: The 31-year-old Scream Queens actress wore black and white fleece, black pants and shiny black boots

Making jokes! Emma’s mom Kelly Cunningham also shared a slideshow on Instagram of them celebrating Halloween together

Roberts and Hedlund separated in January of this year but maintain a friendly relationship as they continue to co-parent their son.

Roberts and the Tulsa King actor dated for three years before calling it quits. The former couple started dating in March 2019 and had their son a year later.

Recently, the We’re the Millers alumna was linked to 32-year-old actor Cody John.

The pair met through mutual friends and have only been dating for a few months, according to E! News.

Loving Mother: Roberts and Hedlund parted ways but maintain an amicable relationship as they continue to co-parent their son – Roberts (pictured Aug 8) with her son

Despite how infatuated the star is with her new beau, the couple has kept private and taken it easy unlike her past highly publicized relationships.

Prior to Hedlund, Roberts had a turbulent on-again, off-again relationship with Evan Peters for seven years.

The Little Italy star has also been busy producing and starring in the upcoming rom-com Space Cadet.

She stars as Florida party animal Rex, who “turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after being put into training by a fluke with other candidates who may have better resumes but don’t have her intelligence, heart, and guts.” ‘ said the film’s synopsis.

Space Cadet is distributed internationally by Prime Video.

Roberts also has executive producer credits on the hit Netflix series First Kill.

‘With one of the best there’s ever been’: In January, the Tell Me Lies producer ended her two-year romance with baby daddy Garrett Hedlund (R, pictured Tuesday), who is hard at work on the set of Nadine Crocker’s thriller Desperation Road with Oscar winner Mel Gibson (L)

At the same time, she is also producing the upcoming Hulu series Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s novel.

In January, Emma ended her two-year romance with baby daddy Garrett Hedlund, who is currently hard at work on the set of Nadine Crocker’s thriller Desperation Road starring two-time Oscar winner Mel Gibson.

The Minnesota-born 38-year-old still has four months of probation left following a 2020 arrest for drunk driving, according to Us weekly.

Emma is reportedly “in talks” to star as “sweet hot mess” Verona in Luminosity Entertainment’s mistaken identity comedy Verona Spies, which begins production next spring.

deadline reported that Julia Roberts’ niece plays a supposed escort/assassin who falls in love with her target, a “charmingly handsome” pharmaceutical executive.

Geoffrey Rush – who is just a Grammy away from elite EGOT status – has already signed on to play the exec’s Big Pharma boss, who hires hitmen to take them down.