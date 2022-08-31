Emma Roberts showcases legs in clinging checkered biker shorts on a smoothie run in West Hollywood

<!–

Emma Roberts was spotted earlier on Monday stepping out into the California heat to pick up a smoothie in West Hollywood.

The 31-year-old actress kept her look simple and casual for her short outing by donning shorts and a long-sleeved top.

The mother of one recently opened up to give a little teaser of her role in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web.

Smoothie stop: Emma Roberts, 31, was spotted picking up a smoothie in West Hollywood earlier on Monday

The alum of the Scream Queens opted for comfort for her afternoon errand by donning a white long-sleeved shirt.

She paired the top with black and white checked shirts for a stylish edge to her overall ensemble.

Emma donned a pair of black sneakers to make it easy and simple to move around the city.

Casual: The busy mum of one opted for comfort and wore a long sleeve shirt and sneakers as she ran errands under the hot sun on Monday

To enhance her look, the beauty donned large sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing sun.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle and pulled back in a low updo for her outing.

Emma balanced a delicious purple smoothie in her hand while carrying a brown paper bag.

Instead of holding a purse or wallet, the American Horror Story actress held her phone in her hand along with her car keys.

New role: The star has been cast in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off titled Madame Web; pictured in June this year in Paris

Under wraps: all the details about her character in Madame Web have yet to be officially revealed or confirmed

Emma recently spoke with Entertainment tonight to give a little taste of her role in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web.

Any details about her character or who she will portray in the film are yet to be officially confirmed.

However, she has revealed that she will be filming a few scenes. “I can tell you I’m in LA right now, but I’ll be back soon to shoot a few more scenes, so we’ll just have to see.”

The star also expressed her excitement to collaborate with other stars such as Dakota Johnson and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

Star-studded cast: Emma teams up with other stars such as Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott and Sydney Sweeney

Back to filming: Emma explained to Entertainment Tonight that she will be shooting a few scenes for the Spider-Man spin-off

“I have to say I was so excited to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeny,” she told the entertainment publication.

“It’s a very, very unique cast and story, so I’m really excited. It was a lot of fun working with everyone,’ Emma added.

In addition to working with Dakota and Sydney, other cast members include Parks And Recreation alum, Adam Scott and Isabela Merced.

While the actress has kept most of the details very quiet, she gushed, “Can’t wait for everyone to see it in person because it’s so cool.”