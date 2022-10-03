Emma Roberts named ambassador for Crown Vintage

Emma Roberts has landed a new modeling job.

The 31-year-old niece of the 54-year-old Julia Roberts actress is now the face of the Crown Vintage shoe brand as she stuns in a collection of new images for the company.

“I’m drawn to the Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,” said the Scream Queens star. “I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They are so comfortable and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything.”

Crowned Roberts: Roberts partners with the brand to design and compile future product ranges for the Spring, Summer and Fall 2023 seasons

Roberts is working with the brand on the design and compilation of future product ranges for the spring, summer and fall 2023 seasons.

The creative campaign with Roberts was shot in Los Angeles in August.

It features a collection of images and videos from Roberts that bring the brand to life.

Crown Vintage, a family shoe brand that includes handbags and accessories, was launched at DSW in 2008 as a denim-friendly brand.

“Defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, Crown Vintage offers unique footwear and accessories for the whole family,” said a press release.

Crown Vintage brings together real materials, natural textures and boho details.

The collection features a selection of loafers, boots and accessories in the hottest trends of the season and beyond.

The Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts campaign will launch nationwide on October 3 on DSW.com and in all 500 retail locations.

Styles worn and chosen by Emma are all under $150 and range in price from $35 to $129.

This news comes after Roberts said she “always wanted to work” with Thomas Mann.

The actress stars alongside Halloween Kills actor Thomas, 30, in the new romcom About Fate — which tells the story of two strangers who meet and fall in love on New Year’s Eve — explaining that she “loved” filming the project. because she “always” wanted to work with Thomas and reunited with writer Tiffany Paulsen.

She said, “First of all, I loved making that movie. I filmed it with Thomas Mann, an actor I’ve always wanted to work with, in Boston, and it was written by Tiffany Paulsen, who wrote Nancy Drew and Holidate. So it was so nice to get a script and see her name on it, and she and I kind of have shorthand, and I just love the way she writes characters for me.

“So it’s a really fun rom-com and I think everyone will laugh about it.”

About Fate was released in theaters and streaming on September 9, and in the meantime Emma has teamed up with Karah Preiss to produce a Hulu adaptation of Carola Lovering’s bestselling Tell Me Lies, which explores the ups and downs of a college romance and while there are “some differences” between the novel and the series, the Wild Child star is confident audiences can enjoy both.

She told ScreenRant, “Karah and I are very busy with book-to-movie or show adaptations. And this is one that I think we can say we’re very proud of maintaining the relationship of the book, you know, on the show. And you can enjoy both too. Of course there are some differences here and there, but I think it’s a very, very nice adjustment that we are proud of.’