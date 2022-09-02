Emma Roberts models a tight top and shows off her toned legs promoting Tell Me Lies

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emma Roberts looked chic as she prepared for press day to promote her upcoming Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 31-year-old playfully posed for a few photos she shared on her Instagram, showing off her petite and toned physique.

Emma – the niece of Hollywood megastar Julia Roberts – makes her executive producer debut with Tell Me Lies, her first television project.

Stunner: Emma Roberts looked chic as she prepared for press day to promote her upcoming Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies in Los Angeles on Friday

The blonde stunner was perfectly equipped for her press run as an EP.

With a black skort – shorts that look like a skirt – that reached just above her knees, her skinny legs showed.

To complement the flirty fit of her loose bottoms, Roberts opted for a sleek white long-sleeved top with a crisp collar that accentuated her slim frame.

Fashionista: Complementing the flirty fit of her loose swimsuits, Roberts opted for a sleek white long-sleeved top with a crisp collar that accentuated her slim frame

As an accessory to the simple and stylish look, the Scream Queens alum added a pair of Louis Vuitton platform heels, making her gams even longer.

The blonde beauty opted for simple jewelry accents and looked like a classic style icon in her own right.

With her hair styled half way down and pulled neatly into two squiggles keeping her out of her eyes, the stunner’s fresh makeup choice of soft pink was perfect.

Busy Mom: The mom of one has been extremely busy attending events and working on projects for the past year; pictured at Louis Vuitton’s May 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California

Captioning the post: “Watch #tellmelie’s press day on Hulu and tell me what you guys think,” the star tagged her production company Belletrist, creator Mary Oppenheimer and novelist Carola Lovering.

Tell Me Lies is slated to release on Hulu on September 7. The drama series starring Grace Van Patten is based on the novel by Carola Lovering.

Roberts, who signed a deal with Hulu last fall to produce projects under its Belletrist TV banner devoted to adapting books for television.

Rising Star: Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering’s novel and is scheduled to release on Hulu on September 7; seen in October

Tell Me Lies is completing her first project that she hopes will have many more to come.

The drama series follows the tumultuous relationship of two young adults who meet in college.

What started as a simple union spans an eight-year timeline and turns into a wild and obsessive entanglement that is both captivating and terrifying.