Emma Roberts keeps it classy in black maxi dress and loafers while out and about in Los Angeles

Emma Roberts kept it classy in a black dress while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old actress looked stylish in a black ruffled short sleeve maxi dress with a fitted waist.

She completed her outfit with matching black loafers.

Emma wore black sunglasses while on the road.

She had pulled her blond hair back in a messy bun and was also carrying a purse.

Emma has 19-month-old son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund, 37.

Garrett and Emma announced their split in January after nearly three years together.

Emma has been cast in the upcoming superhero film Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

She plays a younger version of Mary Parker, the mother of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.

Dakota Johnson, 32, stars as the title character Madame Web, a psychic with psychic abilities that allows her to see into the “spider world.”

Madame Web also features Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabella Merced, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet.

The film will be the fifth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Madame Web will be released in the US on October 6, 2023.