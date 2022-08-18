WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Emma Roberts keeps it classy in black maxi dress and loafers while out and about in Los Angeles

Entertainment
By Merry

Emma Roberts keeps it classy in a black maxi dress and loafers while out and about in Los Angeles

By Paul Chavez for Dailymail.com

Published: 04:19, August 18, 2022 | Updated: 04:23, August 18, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emma Roberts kept it classy in a black dress while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old actress looked stylish in a black ruffled short sleeve maxi dress with a fitted waist.

She completed her outfit with matching black loafers.

Stylish star: Emma Roberts kept it stylish in a black dress while grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Stylish star: Emma Roberts kept it stylish in a black dress while grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Emma wore black sunglasses while on the road.

She had pulled her blond hair back in a messy bun and was also carrying a purse.

Emma has 19-month-old son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund, 37.

Garrett and Emma announced their split in January after nearly three years together.

Maxi dress: The 31-year-old actress looked stylish in a black maxi dress with short puff sleeves and a slim-fitting waist

Maxi dress: The 31-year-old actress looked stylish in a black maxi dress with short puff sleeves and a slim-fitting waist

Maxi dress: The 31-year-old actress looked stylish in a black maxi dress with short puff sleeves and a slim-fitting waist

Blonde beauty: Emma had her blonde hair pulled back in a messy bun and was also carrying a purse

Blonde beauty: Emma had her blonde hair pulled back in a messy bun and was also carrying a purse

Blonde beauty: Emma had her blonde hair pulled back in a messy bun and was also carrying a purse

Emma has been cast in the upcoming superhero film Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

She plays a younger version of Mary Parker, the mother of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.

Dakota Johnson, 32, stars as the title character Madame Web, a psychic with psychic abilities that allows her to see into the “spider world.”

Superhero movie: The actress, which hits Los Angeles in June, has been cast in the upcoming superhero movie Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name

Superhero movie: The actress, which hits Los Angeles in June, has been cast in the upcoming superhero movie Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name

Superhero movie: The actress, which hits Los Angeles in June, has been cast in the upcoming superhero movie Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name

Madame Web also features Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabella Merced, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet.

The film will be the fifth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Madame Web will be released in the US on October 6, 2023.

Single Mom: Emma, ​​seen on Instagram at a friend's wedding earlier this month, has 19-month-old son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund

Single Mom: Emma, ​​seen on Instagram at a friend's wedding earlier this month, has 19-month-old son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund

Single Mom: Emma, ​​seen on Instagram at a friend’s wedding earlier this month, has 19-month-old son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Fans slam The Block homes as…

Merry

Coldplay pay tribute to ‘old…

Merry

Matt Preston reveals Abbie…

Merry
1 of 3,034

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More