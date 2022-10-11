Emma Roberts ‘is dating actor Cody John’

Emma Roberts takes it easy with Cody John.

The 31-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Garret Hedlund and has 22-month-old Rhodes with her, but is now said to be in a relationship with fellow actor Cody and is preparing to introduce him to her son, even though she is not that. ‘cautious’ to let the little ones meet new people.

“Emma and Cody are taking it easy. They have been dating for two months but Emma is careful to bring her son to new people but she knows the day will come soon,” a source said. e! News.

The insider noted that the Scream Queens star “loves Cody’s personality” and that the couple enjoy spending time together.

The source told E! News: ‘He’s really funny and they have a good time together.’

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the Unfabulous actress was in a “good spot” after her breakup with Garret and focused on motherhood.

A source said at the time: “She’s moving on with her breakup with Garrett and is in a good place.

“She’s relieved in a way, but also sad that it’s come to this.

‘With the baby it became very clear that their priorities are different. She is focused on being a great mother and living a healthy lifestyle.”

Just two months after their breakup, Garret wrote a Mother’s Day tribute to his former flame and thanked her for their son’s “gift.”

He wrote on Instagram: “You have given us a gift that will melt our hearts, amaze our minds and make everything fly away from morning to night. All my Love.’

This comes after Roberts landed a new modeling job.

The 31-year-old niece of the 54-year-old Julia Roberts actress is now the face of the Crown Vintage shoe brand as she stuns in a collection of new images for the company.

“I’m drawn to the Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,” said the Scream Queens star. “I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They are so comfortable and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything.”

Roberts is working with the brand on the design and compilation of future product ranges for the spring, summer and fall 2023 seasons.

The creative campaign with Roberts was shot in Los Angeles in August.

It features a collection of images and videos from Roberts that bring the brand to life.

Crown Vintage, a family shoe brand that includes handbags and accessories, was launched at DSW in 2008 as a denim-friendly brand.

“Defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, Crown Vintage offers unique footwear and accessories for the whole family,” said a press release.

Crown Vintage brings together real materials, natural textures and boho details.

The collection features a selection of loafers, boots and accessories in the hottest trends of the season and beyond.

The Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts campaign will launch nationwide on October 3 on DSW.com and in all 500 retail locations.

Styles worn and chosen by Emma are all under $150 and range in price from $35 to $129.

This news comes after Roberts said she “always wanted to work” with Thomas Mann.

The actress stars alongside Halloween Kills actor Thomas, 30, in the new romcom About Fate — which tells the story of two strangers who meet and fall in love on New Year’s Eve — explaining that she “loved” filming the project. because she “always” wanted to work with Thomas and reunited with writer Tiffany Paulsen.

She said, “First of all, I loved making that movie. I filmed it with Thomas Mann, an actor I’ve always wanted to work with, in Boston, and it was written by Tiffany Paulsen, who wrote Nancy Drew and Holidate. So it was so nice to get a script and see her name on it, and she and I kind of have shorthand, and I just love the way she writes characters for me.