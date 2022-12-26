Emma Roberts faces humiliation at a friend’s wedding in hilarious Maybe I Do trailer

Emma Roberts faced more humiliation than most could handle when her boyfriend dove in front of her to make sure she didn’t catch the bouquet at a friend’s wedding.

In the first official trailer for the rom-com, which hits theaters next month, the 31-year-old actress looked mortified when her character Michelle’s partner, Allen (Luke Bracey), went to great lengths to stop her from receiving the bouquet. of the bride

The mortifying moment came after one of Allen’s friends quipped that if Michelle caught the bouquet, he would “get married” and his whole life would be “done.”

This leads him to have ‘a reflex action’, jeopardizing his relationship with Michelle.

“It was the most horrible moment in the entire history of women being trapped with you idiots,” Michelle tells him.

After the incident, Michelle tells Allen that she has ‘one day to tell him’ that they are ‘on their way somewhere’.

The couple ends up deciding to “invite their parents over so they can finally meet,” only to learn that “their parents already know each other, maybe too well,” according to the film’s official synopsis on IMBD.

Audiences will recognize the couple’s respective parents, played by Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy.

The breakthrough comes after starring in the Netflix movie Holiday in 2020 and making her lead actress debut in American Horror Story: 1984 a year earlier.

This is her first film since giving birth to her son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts, who recently began dating actor Cody John, split from Hedlund after a three-year romance in January.

Right after their split went public, Garrett was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication in Tennessee, only to be released on $2,100 bail.

The arrest came while Garrett was still serving his three-year probation for his DUI charge from January 2020.

He had not contested the DUI charge, which was brought against him after he allegedly crashed into a car containing a woman and her three children.

Shortly before his arrest in January, the family of the 2020 crash sued Garrett, alleging he forgot to call an ambulance and tried to flee the crash site, according to a report in TMZ.

In October, a source said that she and her new boyfriend were “taking it easy” when it came to introducing her to their one-year-old son.

“Emma is cautious about introducing her son to new people, but she knows the day will come soon,” the source revealed to ME! News, adding: ‘Emma loves Cody’s personality. It’s a lot of fun and they’ve been having a good time together.’

Prior to her relationship with Hedlund and John, she was engaged to her fiancé and fellow American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

In the midst of Emma and Evan’s series of breakups and reunions, a particularly nasty fight ensued in a Montreal hotel in 2013 that culminated in her arrest on suspicion of domestic violence and his refusal to press charges.

Someone reported a fight in his bedroom to police, and when officers arrived, Evan reportedly had a bloody nose and a bite mark, TMZ reported.

Emma’s representative gave a statement to Entertainment Tonight about the “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” saying: “Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple is working together to get over it.

Evan reached new heights of fame this year in a hit Netflix series starring notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.