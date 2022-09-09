Emma Roberts dons a leather dress as she attends a screening for her new series Tell Me Lies

Emma Roberts showed off her stunning sense of style on Thursday as she headed to a screening for the new show Tell Me Lies – which she executive produces.

The movie star, 31, donned a camel leather dress for the occasion, complete with a strapless neckline, overlapping details and a sleeve design.

Shining at the Los Angeles event, she added a pair of black pointed-toe heels to complete the look.

Emma’s bright blonde locks were styled smooth, straight as they fell from the center to her torso.

While her complexion was enhanced with a bronzed palette of makeup, with a soft pink lip.

The star of American Horror Story upped the glamor and added a glittering chunky necklace and ring to match.

Tell Me Lies is the first production of Emma’s recent partnership with Hulu – in which she will develop and create compelling television series under her production banner, Belletrist TV.

And based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, the series focuses on a relationship between the characters Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco – which quickly takes a turn for the worse.

And with her two lead roles on the red carpet, Emma posed alongside Jackson White, who plays Stephen, and Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy.

Grace donned a black mini dress for the occasion, with a white collar and embellished mesh fishnet panel.

The actress, the daughter of director Timothy Van Patten, added a pair of open-toed heels and an ankle strap, while her dark brown locks were styled in a brushed out curl.

Her on-screen boyfriend Jackson went for a classy look in a sleeveless black crochet cardigan, paired with black slim-leg pants — a flashy collection of tattoos.

Actress Sonia Mena, who plays Pippa in the show, put on a smart display in a dusty blue two-piece suit.

Matching her theme was co-star Aiden Alexander, who went for a more fitted suit in a darker shade of blue – with white Prada loafers.

While book author Carola was also on hand to watch her words come to life, she wore electric pink shorts and a blazer.

Screenwriter and producer Meaghan Oppenheimer, who adapted the book to the series, also walked the red carpet in a black mini dress with a feathered bust.

She was accompanied by husband of three years Tom Ellis, while the Lucifer actor looked suave in dark plaid pants.

The first three episodes of Tell Me Lies aired on Hulu on Wednesday, garnering rave reviews about the teenage love story.

While the remaining seven episodes are released weekly on the streaming platform every Wednesday.

The show is inspired by real life events, with author Carola writing about a relationship from her own life.

Tell Me Lies kicks off Emma’s partnership with Hulu, which will focus solely on literary adaptations – with the star acting as an executive producer on each project.

