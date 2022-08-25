Emma Roberts displays her slim figure in a floral-print bikini top as she poses on the edge of yacht

Emma Roberts looked stunning in a recent Instagram post she shared with her followers on Thursday.

The Scream Queens alum, 31, showed off her toned abs in a yellow and white bikini top and white high-waisted pants as she lit up the sun in a matching hat.

The mother of one seemed to love it as she enjoyed a trip as the summer drew to a close.

Soaking up the sun: Emma Roberts, 31, uploaded a photo to her Instagram earlier Thursday as she posed by the water

Drift: The Scream Queens alum, 31, showed off her toned abs in a yellow and white bikini top with high-waisted white pants as she lit up the sun in a matching hat

The talented star shared an adorable photo of herself posing on a platform next to the undulating, blue water that stretched out behind her.

She wore a white and yellow Daffodil Fine Balconette from Peony Swimwear, which costs $105 according to the brand’s website.

For a fashionable touch to her outfit for today, the star added a matching sun hat to protect her eyes from the blazing sun.

The Daffodil Afterswim hat is also from the stylish Peony brand and costs $130.

Relaxed: The talented actress appeared to be cheerful as she lazed by the water in a recent selfie she shared on her Instagram story on Thursday

Great fun: The mom of one had the time of her life taking time to relax during her busy schedule

To complete her ensemble, Emma combined the fashionable bikini top with chic white pants from the Doen clothing line.

The star added a quote to her caption to the post, writing: “She loves the serene brutality of the ocean, loves the electric power she felt with every breath of wet, salty air. -Holly Black.’

Emma donned black sunglasses as a finishing touch to her day out.

The American Horror Story actress uploaded a series of additional photos and selfies to her Instagram story to share with her 18.3 million fans.

The beauty posed in a white tank top as she lounged by the glistening water as the sun began to set for the evening.

Adventure: Emma shared a photo of herself in a black and blue jumpsuit with an orange helmet

Mother and son duo: The actress loves to share cute snaps of herself with her son, Rhodes, who she shares with her ex and actor, Garrett Hedlund

During her trip, Emma shared a photo of herself wearing a black and blue jumpsuit and an orange helmet on her head.

She typed in the caption “Help,” which the actress added to the snap, hinting that she was preparing for an exciting venture.

The beauty has taken a short break from her busy schedule and has recently completed her latest film, About Fate.

The romantic comedy’s official synopsis, “is a story of two people who believe in love, but never seem to be able to find its true meaning,” it said. IMDB.

The film will premiere on digital and select theaters next month on September 9 and also stars Thomas Mann, Lewis Tran and Riverdale’s Madelaine Retsch.

Marvel World: Emma has been cast to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Madame Web, which also stars Dakota Johnson; pictured in Los Angeles in June

Emma was recently cast in Sony’s Marvel film Madame Web, which premieres on October 6 next year. Deadline.

Other superhero movie celebrities include Dakota Johnson, who plays the title role, and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

When not busy on set, the star spends quality time with her one-year-old son, Rhodes, who she shares with her ex, Garrett Hedlund.