Emma Raducanu will team up with Russian coach Dmitry Tursunov ahead of her US Open title defence

Emma Raducanu has turned to a Russian coach to guide her as she begins preparations for her US Open title defense next month.

The Kent teenager is teaming up with former Davis Cup player Dmitry Tursunov, who will be with her when she returns to action at the Citi Open in Washington DC next week.

As their first spell together – what was attached to Sports post by her management – goes well, he will take her through the upcoming main tour North American swing. A year ago, she saw her play lower-level tournaments before becoming famous on Flushing Meadows.

Dmitry Tursunov is a former number 20 player in the world with a reputation for jokes on tour

Tursunov is a former number 20 in the world, who has enjoyed considerable success with clients on the track since his retirement as a player in 2017.

Most recently, he took current Estonian Anett Kontaveit into the top five in the world before splitting up after this year’s French Open.

Raducanu entered the scene after a stunning US Open victory last year

He has also worked with another top five player in Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka, plus world doubles number one Elena Vesnina and Russian Aslan Karatsev of the ATP Tour.

Raducanu, always willing to seek advice from various sources, has not had a full-time coach since she finished with German coach Torben Beltz in late April.

In the intervening period, she has received guidance from a number of figures, such as Canadian Louis Cayer, head of the women’s division of the Lawn Tennis Association, Iain Bates, and former Wimbledon LTA coach Jane O’ Donoghue.

During a very solid career on the ATP Tour, Dmitry Tursunov always had a reputation for being a character and practical prankster.

He wrote a well-followed blog entitled Tursunov Tales, in which he described life on the track and the things he would do, such as hiding Roger Federer’s racket bag before a match.

After reaching number 20 in the world, he has continued with success in coaching. As he put it in a recent interview with tennis.com: ‘Sometimes I like to act like an idiot, but I really know what I’m talking about and have a passion for it.’

Born 39 years ago in Moscow, the sport has been his life since he moved to the United States at age 12 to pursue his dreams.

He now has the serious task of taking on US Open winner Raducanu, who has shown only brief flashes of that form since dramatically winning the Flushing Meadows title.

The Russian previously worked with top five player Anett Kontaveit and Aryna Sabalenka

His coaching style is said to be candid, but it has produced excellent results for aggressive baseliners Kontaveit and Sabalenka.

Raducanu has been hampered by repeated injuries, which have shown that she has missed some physical development while concentrating on completing her school education.

A side injury sustained in Nottingham nearly kept her out of Wimbledon where, while not looking strong, she was well beaten by France’s Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Since then, she’s definitely kept herself inconspicuous, but Sports post understands that she traveled to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida earlier this month.

Much of the work she has done there has been purely physical in nature as she tries to catch up to that side of the game ahead of what is a pivotal series of tournaments.

If all goes well, she will likely play in Washington, the Canadian Open and Cincinnati before moving to New York. There she will have to defend a huge 2,040 ranking points, which adds even more pressure to be the defending champion.

Raducanu’s form since her stunning win over Flushing Meadows has been plagued by injuries

Tursunov is tasked with trying to further exploit the undisputed potential of the British number one, who is currently number ten in the world.

In the sometimes confusing carousel of WTA coaching, he teams up with Raducanu while his latest player, Kontaveit, has taken on Torben Beltz, who was sent off by the GB player in April.

The Russian – who was the last player to beat Tim Henman at a Grand Slam before retiring in 2007 – would not have been banned from Wimbledon this year, as the ban only applied to players and media.

During the tennis.com In the interview, he gave a hint of what Raducanu can expect: ‘You have to agree with the other person about the process, and you have to find better ways to communicate and get your point across. And of course players are quite sensitive – they are some of the best in their field. It’s about showing them that they have room to improve.’