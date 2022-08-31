Emma Raducanu will always be the US Open teenage winner from nowhere

There was a moment when the fight just seemed to slip out of Emma Raducanu. When all the stress of the past year, the pain, the disappointment, seemed to coalesce into a silent sigh of acceptance.

First run of game eight, second set. Raducanu was a set-down and trailed 4-3. The champion was at the net, but had also drawn her opponent there.

Alize Cornet tried to play a forehand pass but was rushed and reached. The ball hit the top of the net, hard, but instead of falling on her side, it flipped up, high, over Raducanu’s stance as she formed to full, but fell like a rock, safe from the baseline. Of course it did.

Raducanu turned and looked at the landing ball, which was beyond repair, and her slender shoulders slumped.

She lost that match, and the next, and the young Queen of Queens went out into the night.

The defense of her crown had lasted 102 minutes, including the legal medical timeout. Blisters, again, same as in Australia.

She had spent three minutes longer on the practice field prior to the match than in the actual tournament. It was her first opening round departure at a Grand Slam and the first sets she had ever lost at a US Open.

Raducanu hurried away, despite the imminent presence of autograph hunters. Her wave of goodbyes was also fleeting. There comes a point where the shine from a year ago wears off.

Raducanu will always be the teen who won the US Open out of nowhere, she will always have that fairytale story, but last night it will have felt gone for a lot longer than 12 months.

Sit down and think in a few weeks and this experience can be rationalized as a new gradient on the learning curve, all part of the apprenticeship she is now going through after joining the company as chief executive officer.

But in the here and now this looked painful, and not just the bandage on her hand.

Raducanu is a ruthless competitor, but so are many other women on tour, including Cornet.

She holds the current record for the most competitive Slam appearances in the women’s game – this was her 63rd – and it showed.

Raducanu didn’t play badly, but Cornet was superior. It was exactly what was expected of her, a performance of guts, resilience and quite a bit of skill.

It was a display that reminded in no small part of the top Andy Murray. Cornet found ways to keep the ball in play and wait for a Raducanu foul.

She was smart tactical, athletic and determined. She seized her chances, used all those 63 Slams to drain Raducanu’s morale.

Cornet said she was physically stuck there at the end, but it was Raducanu who looked full of energy.

There were glimpses of her enormous talent, as always, but she was being worn down by an older, sharper tennis brain. It’s not the first time it’s happened to a teenager on the track, and it won’t be the last.

And undoubtedly Raducanu’s opponents will take to the keyboards and the airwaves on Wednesday morning.

So a little perspective. It is still possible to find footage of Raducanu playing Katherine Barnes at the Connaught Club last year.

It is her first game after achieving her A levels and just 112 days later she will take home the US Open trophy. The observant viewer may notice something. There is no referee. The level Raducanu played at that time in 2021, players call and rely on mutual fairness.

When changing ends, Barnes, a county player, takes the responsibility of documenting the score using flip cards, in case anyone is interested, or watching. No one is interested or watching.

So it’s not such a disappointment that Raducanu is losing at this stage in her career to one of the tournament’s spicier players, having reached at least the fourth round in all four Grand Slam tournaments and once ranked 11th. .

It’s more that what she did last year was a gilded miracle, unprecedented in the sport and has lifted expectations to impossible levels. It is similar to the expectation that Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester team will not only retain the league title but also win the Champions League next season.

Of course there is disappointment, but let’s be realistic about what would happen

Of course there is disappointment with the way her results have gone since her last performance here, and she will feel it more than anyone.

But let’s be realistic about what would happen next. Perhaps consider the paths taken by all the other qualifiers who have won Grand Slam tournaments. Apologies – there aren’t any.

Later, Raducanu first looked like the smaller version of himself. Baseball cap pulled low over her eyes, her face in shadow, she looked smaller, slimmer; a teenager actually. She would now plummet in the rankings.

With that would come the pressure relief, but also other complications. She would no longer be protected from the seeded players, the paths would become more difficult to negotiate.

But it was so young to be a US Open champion so young, Raducanu decided to take the positive.

“Last year around this time I would have made it to the top 100 by the end of my first professional year, so it’s nice to start fresh,” she said. “So on the one hand I’m sorry to have to leave here in the first round, but on the other hand I’m happy to have a clean sheet and a goal from my back.”

The learning continues, mind, and this is a hard school.

Early in the game, a vicious wind blew through the Louis Armstrong Stadium, making serving from the south side particularly difficult to control.

Raducanu never got to grips with it, Cornet did. “She just handled it better,” admitted the former champion.

“I had a really hard time getting to grips with it.”

She sounded like she couldn’t wait to catch up, to get all that wisdom that Cornet had so easily in her. If it were that simple, anyone could do it.