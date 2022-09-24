Emma Raducanu retires after suffering injury during semi-final of Korea Open

Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the Korea Open final when she was forced to withdraw due to injury in her semi-final.

The 19-year-old Briton trailed 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match.

Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set, but former French Open champion Ostapenko equalized in the second to go ahead.

Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had been bidding to reach her first final in a regular WTA Tour event after winning her previous three matches.

She fell behind early in the first set but broke right back to claim a decisive break at 4-4.

She carried the momentum into the second set and broke again, but this time Ostapenko quickly hit back.

Raducanu needed a medical time-out and was unable to stop Ostapenko’s charge when she returned to the court.

Ostapenko broke again and went on to take the second set before taking control of the third.

Ostapenko advances to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final after the second seed’s 6-2 6-4 win over Tatjana Maria.