Emma Raducanu retires after suffering injury during semi-final of Korea Open

Emma Raducanu pulls out injured during Korea Open defeat by Jelena Ostapenko, denying the Briton a first final since winning the US Open over a year ago after an impressive three-match winning run

  • Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after having to withdraw due to injury
  • Jelena Ostapenko reached the final with a 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 win over Raducanu
  • There was frustration for Raducanu, who impressed during the tournament

By Press Association Sports Staff

Published: 09:36, 24 September 2022 | Up to date: 10:34 AM, September 24, 2022

Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the Korea Open final when she was forced to withdraw due to injury in her semi-final.

The 19-year-old Briton trailed 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match.

Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set, but former French Open champion Ostapenko equalized in the second to go ahead.

British Emma Raducanu had to withdraw due to an injury in the semi-finals of the Korea Open
Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had been bidding to reach her first final in a regular WTA Tour event after winning her previous three matches.

She fell behind early in the first set but broke right back to claim a decisive break at 4-4.

She carried the momentum into the second set and broke again, but this time Ostapenko quickly hit back.

Jelena Ostapenko prevailed with a 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 victory as she managed to reach the final
It was a frustrating occasion for Raducanu, who impressed earlier in the tournament
Raducanu needed a medical time-out and was unable to stop Ostapenko’s charge when she returned to the court.

Ostapenko broke again and went on to take the second set before taking control of the third.

Ostapenko advances to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final after the second seed’s 6-2 6-4 win over Tatjana Maria.

