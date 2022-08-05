Emma Raducanu felt she had ‘died thee times’ as she overcame Camila Osorio in Washington

Emma Raducanu went deep into battle alongside Colombian Camila Osorio to the quarter-finals of the Citi Open in a match played amid blistering conditions in Washington.

The British No. 2 had secured a first win of the North American hard court season through a two and a half hour battle for Louisa Chirico and was looking to build some momentum.

Defending US Open champion Raducanu, the second seed of the tournament, started brightly with a 3-0 lead in the first set after an early break and hold.

Emma Raducanu dug deep to battle past Camila Osorio in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open

After falling 4-2 behind, the world No. 67 Osorio recovered with two breaks of his own to give a 5-4 lead.

However, Raducanu rallied again to save two set points in the 10th game and level up when the opening set ended in a tie-break.

After leading 2-0 with a mini-break, Raducanu’s service faltered again, as Osorio led 5-3.

However, Britain’s number 10 in the world then showed great resilience to ascent before forcing a set point, which she secured with another break.

The game was played in blistering conditions in Washington on Thursday

Raducanu took the lead 4-2 in the second set and appeared to be in control, but again Osorio reacted to 4-4 before both players lost the serve.

Raducanu needed a medical time-out to treat blisters on her racket hand, which proved so costly at the Australian Open, but was put back on hold when the set fell into a tie-break again.

The 19-year-old continued to dig deep as she dominated from baseline to a 5-3 lead, before sealing her first match point when Osorio sent a service return wide to win 7-6(5) 7-6(4).

“I think I died about three times in that game and I came back – honestly, I don’t know how,” Raducanu said in her comments after the game on the pitch.

“Camila is such a fighter. I worked so hard for every point.

Raducanu needed medical time out to treat blisters on her racket hand

“When she comes back, the dynamics of the match will change a bit, so I’m just really glad I got through it.”

Both players had been given a medical time-out during the match, Osorio for a blister on her big toe halfway through the second set.

About her own hand problems, Raducanu said, “At the start of the match I was fine, but during the match my skin just tore off – it was quite raw and open.”

Raducanu plays the Russian Liudmila Samsonova for a place in the last four.

The UK No. 1 said: ‘She’s a great ball striker and has the ability to take the game off your hands, so for me it’s about recovering as well as possible for tomorrow.

Osorio also needed a medical time-out in the second set for a blister on her big toe

“We’re both going to feel it, and it’s a matter of who lasts.”

In the ATP event, British runner-up Dan Evans reached the quarter-finals after Taylor Fritz was unable to continue in the third set due to damp conditions in Rock Creek Park.

American third seed Fritz had won the opening set before Evans, who defeated compatriot Kyle Edmund in the final round, rallied to take the second set via a tie-break.

While Fritz, the number 13 in the world, continued to fight, Evans led 4-1.

At the end of the fifth game, Fritz called for medical attention and then decided to withdraw, as Evans came in 3-6 7-6 (6) 4-1. Evans next plays Yoshihito Nishioka from Japan.