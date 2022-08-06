Emma Raducanu falls to straight sets defeat to world No 60 Liudmila Samsonova in Washington

Second seed Emma Raducanu’s Citi Open run has ended with a quarterfinal defeat to Liudmila Samsonova in Washington.

Despite a tight opening set, Raducanu was eventually overpowered 7-6 (6) 6-1 by the Russian number 60 in the world.

Samsonova saved four set points en route to taking the first set before going home in the second with nine aces and 33 winners for the match.

Emma Raducanu fell in a straight sets defeat to her Russian opponent in Washington

Ludmilla Samsonova overpowered her second seeded opponent to advance to the semi-finals

Raducanu proved to be her own worst enemy as she struggled to compete with Samsanova’s strength, taking just eight winners and a single ace to go along with 24 unforced errors.

In the ATP event, British runner-up Dan Evans fell to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets in their quarterfinals.

After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Evans rallied to claim the second set convincingly.

However, he was unable to maintain that momentum in the third, as the world No. 96 took a 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-5 victory.