Emma Raducanu cruises into semi-finals of Korean Open with a straight-sets win over Magda Linette

Emma Raducanu reached the Korea Open semi-finals by comfortably beating Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2 6-2 in Seoul.

Raducanu sealed her third straight win in the South Korean capital and has now won three consecutive matches in a tournament for the first time since her stunning US Open title triumph in 2021.

The 19-year-old will face Estonian top seed Jelena Ostapenko or Andorran teenager Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva for a place in the final.

Raducanu, who fell at the first hurdle in defending his US Open title last month, has dropped to 77th in the world rankings from a career-high 10th.

But the British number two, who beat Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima and Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer earlier this week, has rediscovered some of her best form.

Raducanu made a flying start, twice breaking Linette and comfortably holding her own serve en route to a 5-1 lead before sealing the first set 6-2 after 35 minutes.

Linette, who lost to Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in the Chennai Open final last week, immediately hit back in the second and won her opening service game to love.

The 30-year-old Pole then led 40-0 on Raducanu’s serve, but the Briton dug deep to save three break points and then dealt her opponent a mighty blow by winning against her serve for the third time in the next game to edge 2. -1 ahead .

Raducanu held serve and broke Linette for the fourth time in the match to build a 4-1 lead and it quickly became 5-1 as he held to love.

Linette extended the match by finishing a deuce game on serve in the next, but Raducanu maintained her dominance by winning another service game to love to end the match in one hour and 16 minutes.