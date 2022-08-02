Emma McKeon wins record 13th Commonwealth Games gold as she’s picked ahead of ex Kyle Chalmers

Australia took another gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the 4x100m mixed medley on Tuesday night.

The team managed to win the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Center despite ongoing rumblings about the Australian squad’s uneasy love triangle.

The gold medal winning team consisted of Mathew Temple, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon – while Kyle Chalmers and Cody Simpson were left out.

The win gives McKeon a record gold at the 13th Commonwealth Games and an incredible 19 medals overall.

She was chosen to swim the freestyle of the race instead of Chalmers, even though he has won three golds at Birmingham, including the 100m freestyle victory.

Selectors decided to go with the same lineup that won the bronze medal in the mixed medley at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

As a result of their success in the 4x100m mixed medley, Australia has now crossed the 100 medal mark.

McKeon now has five golds in Birmingham and has a good chance of a sixth if she competes in the women’s medley.

“I am proud, especially to be part of the relay, to get gold again for Australia. The mixed relay is always a lot of fun,” she said after the win.

“Probably the most rewarding thing – the medals and the swimming and everything is always rewarding, that’s what we train for, but the most rewarding thing is keeping myself together for a week.”

Earlier in the day, McKeon won a record-equaling 18th Commonwealth Games medal, despite being snatched to gold in the women’s 100m freestyle final by compatriot Mollie O’Callaghan.

McKeon (pictured left just before receiving her medal with the rest of the mixed medley team) now holds a record of 13 Commonwealth Games golds and 19 medals overall

O’Callaghan was the shock winner of a race that saw a 1-2-3 Aussie finish, with Shayna Jack also finishing ahead of McKeon to win silver.