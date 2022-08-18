Emma McKeon shows off her six-pack abs in a bikini during holiday in Italy with lover Cody Simpson 

<!–

Emma McKeon showed off her impressive six-pack abs on Wednesday during a romantic vacation with boyfriend Cody Simpson in Venice, Italy.

The Olympic swimmer, 28, showed off her super toned stomach in a black ruffled bikini with patterned bottoms as the pair took a dip in a shady area on the outskirts of town.

Cody, 25, uploaded the photo, along with several others, to Instagram with the caption: “Ciao!”

The former singer dressed in blue, green and yellow Speedos and revealed his own ripped figure – a result of his recent swim training.

In another photo, Cody and Emma were sitting together on a Vespa scooter with big smiles on their faces as she clung to him from behind.

The pair also enjoyed lunch in a sunny harbor as boats on the water whirled around them.

The swimming powerhouse couple treated themselves to the romantic getaway after breaking records at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Emma posted some precious photos of the couple taking in the sights of Venice, Italy’s world-famous city built on the water.

One heartwarming image captured the lovers posing by a bridge with a canal in the background, while another let Emma smell a Venetian rose.

Emma wrote next to the gallery that they had a ‘magical time in Venice’.

The ‘floating city’ is an ideal holiday spot after Emma won six gold medals in her sensational performance in Birmingham and became the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete ever.

The pair are said to have first dated each other a few months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

They found themselves at the center of a famed ‘love triangle’ at the Australian Championships in Adelaide, with reports claiming fellow athlete Kyle Chalmers deliberately barred Simpson from participating in the World 100m Butterfly Championship by choosing to compete in the to participate in the event.

Chalmers, who dated McKeon for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always intended to participate in that event.

It comes after Cody was “Instagram Official” with Emma last month.

The pop singer posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of herself and Emma holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.