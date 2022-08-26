Emma McKeon shows off her incredible figure in a tight knitted

<!–

She recently became the Commonwealth Games’ greatest athlete of all time, after winning an 11th gold in Birmingham.

And Emma McKeon showed off her incredible swimmer physique as she returned to her boyfriend’s hometown, Sydney, on Friday.

The 28-year-old stunned in a white knit number as she posed with boyfriend Cody Simpson in Sydney’s chic suburb of Rose Bay.

Cody shared the photo on Instagram and captioned the photo “home ground,” which also featured an image posing with Emma’s brother David – who is also a professional swimmer.

Emma wore her blonde locks down and loose and opted for a natural makeup look while Cody opted for the ultimate Aussie vibe in beige pants, a white T-shirt and a black blazer.

Cody makes waves in and out of the pool given his high profile relationship with Emma.

The 28-year-old posed a storm in a white knit number as she posed with boyfriend Cody Simpson in Sydney’s chic suburb of Rose Bay.

Cody and Emma sat down for their first joint interview for Channel Seven’s Spotlight, which aired last month.

The pop star and Olympian were questioned about their high-profile romance and questioned whether the relationship was “serious.”

Cody referred to the relationship as “settled vibes” and “peaceful” in a sit-down interview with Denham Hitchcock.

Emma chimed in: ‘I feel like we’re best friends, which is so important to me. I’m close to my family, that’s important to me too, so we just have a lot in common.’

“We love where we are now. And we have fun together. We just love each other’s company,” she continued.

“We talk every day about how happy we are and how lucky we are. I think we certainly appreciate it,” Cody added.

It comes after Cody went “Instagram Official” with Emma in July.

The pop singer posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of herself and Emma holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.