Emma McKeon on how she stays focused on swimming despite headlines about her private life

Emma McKeon has been making headlines since she went public with boyfriend Cody Simpson earlier this year.

And the 28-year-old Olympian has now revealed how she remains focused on her swimming career despite the attention on her private life.

During an interview at Samantha Armytage’s Something to talk about podcast this week, Emma said she had learned to ignore the ‘external things’.

‘I’m quite a private person [so] I used the experiences I have learned from [swimming] just being able to narrow in and set up the blinkers so things didn’t get outside of my circle,’ she said.

‘I didn’t want anything external [to affect my swimming].’

Emma and pop star Cody first hit it off several months ago as training partners under gun coach Michael Bohl.

They found themselves at the center of a notorious ‘love triangle’ during the Australian Championships in Adelaide, with reports claiming fellow athlete Kyle Chalmers deliberately pushed Cody out of the 100m butterfly world championships by choosing to compete in the event.

However, Kyle, who dated Emma for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always planned to compete in that event.

Cody became ‘Instagram official’ with Emma in July.

He posted a series of loved-up photos of the pair as they enjoyed a romantic trip to Barcelona, ​​Spain.

At the time, Cody and Emma also sat down for their first interview together for Channel Seven’s Spotlight.

They were asked about their high-profile romance and asked if the relationship was ‘serious’.

Cody told host Denham Hitchcock that things were ‘peaceful’ with ‘cleared up vibes’.