Emma McKeon qualifies for 50m freestyle semi finals at the Commonwealth Games

Emma McKeon’s strong start to her pursuit of Commonwealth Games glory continued after the Australian swimmer qualified for the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle on Saturday.

Aiming to become the most decorated Australian in Commonwealth Games history, McKeon advanced through the heats in Birmingham, swam in 24.52 seconds to secure her place in the semi-finals and finished first in the process.

On Friday, McKeon took her first gold of this year’s Games by winning the 4x100m mixed freestyle with her ex-boyfriend Kyle Chalmers.

Elsewhere, Shayna Jack also reached the semifinals of the 50m freestyle in a faster time than her compatriot, hitting the wall in 24.31 seconds.

It was her belated first dive on the international scene after serving two years after being banned for a positive drug test.

