Emma McKeon claims record-equalling 18th medal with bronze in Aussie 1-2-3 finish

Emma McKeon won a record-equaling 18th Commonwealth Games medal despite being stunned after being snatched to gold by fellow Australian Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 100m freestyle final.

The 18-year-old continued her excellent form from the recent World Championships in Budapest by setting a phenomenal personal best of 52.63 seconds in Birmingham.

O’Callaghan was the shock winner of a race that saw a 1-2-3 Aussie finish, with Shayna Jack also finishing ahead of McKeon to win silver.

Emma McKeon won a record-equaling 18th Commonwealth Games medal in the 100m freestyle final

But she was sent to the gold medal by new sensation Mollie O’Callaghan in Birmingham

But the 28-year-old brought her total of swimming medals at a single Commonwealth Games to six – one behind the record – and also joined South African men’s star Chad le Clos on 18 Commonwealth medals.

But McKeon – who still has two events to go in Birmingham – was merciful after being plucked for gold and silver, telling Channel 7: ‘It’s unbelievable. We can push each other year in, year out. And it raises the standard every time.

“After last year I had to keep pushing. And I know there will be youngsters all over the world and I have these two at home to race all the time.

“I’m still as hungry as ever… I’m so excited to be here and run the 100m with those girls.”

The 18-year-old continued her excellent form by setting a personal best of 52.63 seconds

Shayna Jack (left) also came ahead of McKeon and won silver as part of an Aussie 1-2-3 finish

Meanwhile, O’Callaghan said, “I’m very happy. And I’m happy to do it with these amazing girls. Especially Emma. She is an absolute idol.

“It’s really nice to be racing alongside her right now. And especially Shayna Jack, who’s coming back from stuff, so I’m really happy.’

However, McKeon’s partner Cody Simpson didn’t enjoy the same success in the men’s 100m butterfly final, only managing to finish fifth.

But there was success for another Australian, Matthew Temple, who tied England’s James Guy for silver with a time of 51.40 seconds.

McKeon and Simpson’s Games have been overshadowed by the alleged media negativity surrounding the “love triangle” that also involves Kyle Chalmers.

However, McKeon’s partner Cody Simpson could only finish fifth in the men’s 100m butterfly

But there was success for Matthew Temple, who equaled England’s James Guy for silver

In a talk on Adelaide’s Mix 102.3 to host Ali Clarke on Tuesday morning, Chalmers’ father Brett praised his son for addressing the alleged media negativity surrounding the “love triangle” involving him and fellow swimmers Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson.

Mr Chalmers also felt that Swimming Australia should have provided more support to the Olympic gold medalist.

“It’s a form of bullying and intimidation, these people (media) get away with it, they destroy people’s lives,” he said before collapsing.

“It was hard watching Kyle go through all this alone, you feel helpless 15,000 miles away.

“I think Swimming Australia should have supported Kyle more. ‘