Emma McKeon, Aussie Olympian, shares the secrets to her easy-going relationship

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian Olympian Emma McKeon, 28, has revealed the secret of her successful romance with Cody Simpson, 25.

The pair, who both took part in the pool at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, became ‘Instagram official’ in July.

Now known as the golden couple of Australian swimming, Emma said the beloved couple have had a tension-free relationship.

Australian Olympian Emma McKeon, 28, has come forward to reveal the secrets behind her romance with Cody Simpson, 25. Both in the photo

“It’s been pretty easy,” Emma said.

“I mean, we’re on the same schedule, we’re tired at the same time, hungry at the same time, all that stuff, so it makes life easy.”

The four-time world record holder made the comments during an on-stage interview for Courier Mail Future Brisbane lunch reports 9Honey on Saturday.

Emma added that her relationship with the pop singer turned swimmer was mutually supportive.

“We understand what’s going on at different points, so yeah, it’s been a lot of fun too,” she said.

Pictured: Emma and Cody are now known as the golden couple of Australian swimming. Emma said that the beloved couple has had a tension-free relationship

The pair have been making headlines since going public earlier this year.

But Emma has revealed that despite the focus on her private life, she remains focused on her swimming career.

During an interview on Samantha Armytage’s Something to talk about podcast this week, she said she’s learned to ignore the “outside stuff.”

Emma and Cody competed poolside at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and went ‘Instagram-official’ with their relationship in July. In the photo: the couple at the BCG

‘I’m quite a private person [so] I used the lessons I learned [swimming] to just be able to go in and put those blinders on so things from the outside don’t get into my circle,” she said.

‘I didn’t want anything external [to affect my swimming].’

Emma and pop star Cody first got along a few months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

Pictured: The pop singer turned swimmer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The pair began dating several months ago after Simpson, a successful singer-songwriter, gave up his music career to focus on competitive swimming.

Cody hopes to make his Olympic dream a reality in Paris in 2024, while Emma, ​​who made history in Tokyo 2021 with seven medals, wants to bolster her record-breaking performance.

Cody has previously dated a string of A-listers, including Miley Cyrus and Gigi Hadid.