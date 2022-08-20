Emma McKeon and Mollie O’Callaghan unite to give Australia a flying start

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australia’s golden girls and clever team tactics got the host nation off to a flying start on night one of the head-to-head swimming events with rivals the United States in Sydney.

Emma McKeon and Mollie O’Callaghan entranced the parochial crowd of 3,355 as they swam across the US in the third and fourth legs of the mixed 4×100 medley that opened the event at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Teenage swimming sensation O’Callaghan stunned McKeon and won the 100m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games, but this time her idol followed into the pool to get past Mallory Comerford and take Australia’s first Duel in the Pool points .

McKeon brought home six golds, one silver and one bronze from Birmingham, so it was a shock when the superstar was knocked against the wall by US Beata Nelson in the 3x50m butterfly skins.

It was all part of the plan for Australia as they used their ‘double dip’ wildcard to add another 50m race into the two-way battle, with McKeon being too quick for the exhausting Nelson in the extra leg to take the steal points.

“I felt really bad doing that last 50, making the extra money for Beata,” McKeon said.

“But that’s just the strategy, they told me to do it, so I just did it.

“It was easier for me because I knew it was coming, so I can’t imagine what Beata felt.”

Australia earned double points in the women’s 4x100m freestyle after using a ‘power play’ at the event in which they won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with O’Callaghan taking the lead in the final leg this time and to drove home.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Kaylee McKeown continued strong times in previous relays to complete the 100m backstroke, with O’Callaghan coming home second in her non-preferred battle.

US rising star Bella Sims showed her talents to beat the 400m broken freestyle, which included a 200m followed by two 100m legs, with a short recovery period between each race.

‘I train broken freestyle, because who wants to do the whole distance all the time. I think I’ll do well,” Sims said before the race.

Zac Stubblety-Cook had to settle for third in the 100m breaststroke, with his favorite event the 200m breaststroke – in which he won the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships – was strangely not on the program.

The US recovered from their slow start and ended the night with a 159-148 points lead in Duel in the Pool.

The second night of Duel in the Pool features the men’s 4x100m freestyle, which kicked off much of the rivalry between the swimming powerhouses, as well as a world first with a mixed relay with able-bodied and ready athletes.