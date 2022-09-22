Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson showcase their athletic frames

<!–

Emma McKeon enjoyed some alone time with her boyfriend Cody Simpson on Thursday as they visited a secluded beach.

The 28-year-old Olympic swimmer posted a gallery of sun-kissed snaps on Instagram of the athletic couple enjoying a well-deserved break from training.

Dubbed Australia’s new ‘swimming power couple’, the couple smiled for a selfie in a simple snap as they rested on a blue and white towel.

Another photo showed a shirtless Cody, 25, flexing his muscles while looking at a surfboard.

The rose tattoo on his bicep stood out as he inspected the board before hitting the waves to surf.

Emma captioned the photo gallery: “Days like these with you.”

Emma’s followers complimented her with the beautiful photos.

Cody’s mum Angie wrote ‘awwww’ while another fan said they were the ‘perfect match’.

The Commonwealth Games athletes first hit it off several months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

They found themselves at the center of a notorious ‘love triangle’ during the Australian Championships in Adelaide, with reports claiming fellow athlete Kyle Chalmers deliberately pushed Cody out of the 100m butterfly world championships by choosing to compete in the event.

However, Kyle, who dated Emma for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always planned to compete in that event.

Cody became ‘Instagram official’ with Emma in July.