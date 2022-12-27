Emma Lovell stabbing: Four teens arrested for alleged home invasion murder lived in halfway house

Four children arrested for the alleged burglary murder of a mother of two lived at a nearby rehabilitation center that houses juvenile delinquents and had been causing trouble in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

All the teenage occupants of the modest brick house in North Lakes, north Brisbane, were arrested on Tuesday in the death of Emma Lovell, 41, who was allegedly stabbed trying to protect her husband Lee, 43, and his two daughters from the intruders.

Two 17-year-olds, from Zillmere and Holland Park, have been charged with murder and attempted murder as police continue to question two other boys, aged 16 and 17.

Lovell suffered non-fatal injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Neighbor Travis Zealy addressed reporters on the street where Ms Lovell was allegedly stabbed.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the four teens were “known to the police.”

One of the two boys accused of murdering the mother was out on bail when the tragedy struck.

Now, Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal that all of the teens lived in a halfway house just yards away.

Neighbor Tracey said the boys and girls living next door would fluctuate, with different people coming and going every few weeks.

She said her family was not told when a charity bought the house in May 2021 that it would be used as a juvenile offender housing facility.

They soon discovered the purpose of the purchase from another resident, who knew the real estate agent, when they began to see several young men going in and out of the house.

Over the past 18 months, they have witnessed police repeatedly breaking into the house, heard scuffles in the street and smelled drugs floating over their back fence.

“Sometimes we smell them smoking marijuana and we hear them drinking in the back,” he said.

‘One group we could hear them bragging about a car. Some looked as young as 13 years old. None of them have owned a car, so we always saw them walking around the neighborhood.”

Neighbor Tracey said the boys and girls living next door (pictured) would fluctuate, with different people coming and going every few weeks.

While their antics were sometimes rowdy, neighbor Tracey said the teens in the home (pictured) generally kept to themselves and didn’t bother other tenants.

Tracey said there never seemed to be an inside supervisor, although they did once hear a man inside explaining the house rules to the tenants.

While their antics were sometimes rowdy, Tracey said the teens generally kept to themselves and didn’t bother the neighbors.

However, some clashes were witnessed by neighbors, including an incident in which a social worker chased a shouting youth down the street.

In another case, a group of boys hit Tracey’s son’s car as he was driving home.

When she went to tell them not to do it again, she was surprised at how young they looked.

“They apologized and said ‘sorry, we thought it was a car that had been chasing further down the road,'” he said.

She said the recent group had moved in only a few weeks ago and seemed quiet compared to previous tenants.

In recent days, however, he had noticed a series of graffiti tags reading ‘Northside’ scrawled along fences, walls and electrical boxes near the rehab center.

She wasn’t sure if the group was affiliated with the notorious ‘Northside’ gang, a group of teenagers known for car thefts, violence and break-ins who later bragged about the crimes online, or if the spray-painted messages were the work of his associates. who have visited the house.

However, her husband had a peculiar encounter with one of the boys in recent weeks, when the teenager stuck his head over the fence to look into their garden.

“He looked at me and asked if I knew anyone who could get him some marijuana,” he said.

I think he was trying to find out who lived next door.

Her husband said residents deserved to be informed before halfway houses were set up on their street.

“You have a lot of young people, out on bail for criminal offences, thrown out into the community with no supervision,” he said.

They are predators. There was a guy who would come and check on them from time to time, but I haven’t seen him in weeks.

‘And now look what has [allegedly] happened.’

The Lovells had just returned from a Christmas trip to the Sunshine Coast when they allegedly discovered two intruders inside their Whitfield Crescent home at around 11:30pm on boxing day.

The man said an officer had told him that investigators will look into how much supervision the youths were provided at the home.

Meanwhile, other residents say they were disturbed to learn the nature of the home in light of the recent arrests.

One elderly woman said she was “nervous” to sleep last night, while another neighbor who recently moved down the street said “we won’t be staying long.” [now]’.

When his street became a crime scene Tuesday, houses adjacent to the rehab center were taped off while investigators searched the scene.

Police were seen using a metal detector to search the front lawns of nearby properties.

Lovell told Daily Mail Australia that his wife, pictured with his best friend of 30 years, Christina Lofthouse) had been the “glue” in their family.

Emergency services responded to the scene, but despite their best efforts, Ms Lovell died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Tributes have continued to flow online for Ms Lovell, who ran a local ironing service, as her devastated loved ones remember her as a “beautiful person”.

Lovell told Daily Mail Australia that his wife had been the “glue” in their family.

“She was funny, smart, very loving, she would do anything for anyone,” he said.

He died trying to protect me and our family. We are all devastated by what has happened. I miss her so much.’

The alleged attack has renewed calls for the Queensland government to crack down on juvenile delinquency (Lovell family pictured)

The alleged attack has renewed calls for the Queensland government to crack down on juvenile delinquency.

Children and Families Deputy Minister Michelle Landry said youth crime in the state is “totally out of control”.

“Strict legislation needs to be introduced from parliament,” the Capricorn federal deputy wrote on Facebook.

‘No one feels safe in their own home! We need immediate action.

The two 17-year-old boys, who have also been charged with trespassing, will face Brisbane Children’s Court on Wednesday.