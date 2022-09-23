Emma Hayes says ‘women’s football is TOO CHEAP’ but praises Arsenal selling-out for Tottenham clash

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says women’s football is ‘too cheap’ but believes Arsenal selling 51,000 paid tickets for tomorrow’s north London derby is a big step forward.

Arsenal can break the record attendance for a women’s home game in Great Britain when they take on Tottenham at the Emirates tomorrow if they surpass a crowd of 53,000.

Unlike some previous women’s matches held in men’s stadiums, no tickets have been given away for free.

Emma Hayes called women’s football ‘too cheap’ after Arsenal sold 50,000 tickets for Spurs game

Hayes praised Arsenal for their promotion of the match and insisted that women’s football must work towards sustainable growth.

‘I have said it many times, women’s football is too cheap, and I will stand by it. I think sold out [the Emirates] if it sells out, hopefully it will sell out, and if not, it’s a huge job anyway.

‘Whether they pay £10, or [more] it’s a step in the right direction, the next step is the realization that the men’s internationals really work as a really good opportunity for the women’s game.

‘So let’s make sure we build it into the calendar throughout the year, and that might not be possible now. Let’s make it a regular thing, every international break, that we might even adjust the matches in such a way that they are big showpiece matches. It may not always be a league game, it may end up being a Champions League game. But I think that’s probably the next step as you build a strategy around what does the medium term look like?

Arsenal’s derby clash with Spurs will be played in front of a sold-out Emirates Stadium

‘What is the stadium that only holds 5000, is sold out for the big games, but doesn’t sell out to 5000 every week and is still 3000 for the vast majority? How do we build towards that 8-10,000 marker, whether it’s upgrading our own facilities to looking at new facilities.

‘It’s important for the players to keep producing the quality on the pitch because that’s what ultimately gets people tuning in and keeps people coming back. So it’s my part to play’.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall also commented on the importance of tickets being paid for. “Remember, that’s 50,000 tickets sold, not 50,000 given away,” Eidevall said.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall highlighted that no tickets have been given for Saturday

‘To do it in the way that it is sustainable. Football clubs need income, and ticket sales are important for turnover.’

Chelsea have sold out their clash with Manchester City at Kingsmeadow this Sunday, but Hayes believes the clubs should build towards crowds of 8-10,000 rather than looking to move to bigger stadiums.

The Swedish manager claims Arsenal’s approach is more sustainable

‘I don’t believe in extremes, I think you have to keep building one block at a time. I think it’s just doing that instead of looking for something like “why don’t we have 51,000 every week?” I don’t think we’re at that stage yet. How do you turn the 51,000 or 60,000 if it’s the North London Derby into more consistent fans that we sell out every game, every week and that we start to build the platform towards the next stages of bigger stadiums on a more regular basis way base.

‘The buzz into the next piece for me can be quite dangerous. It’s almost better to stick with where you are and then have a really clear medium to long-term strategy, and for me it’s about the management, not only internally at each club, but also the management of the league.

‘That’s where I think we need to reflect on, as well as expansion into the league, for me that’s also important – making sure we continue to grow the league, not just stuck at 12 [teams]. I think we need to expand our league to get bigger in that direction.

‘I’ve had internal conversations, exactly these conversations with no result, but I know the conversations are happening and I hope that not just clubs like ours, but clubs across the board, are really being considered as to how best to do it , when we know. finally we’ve got the momentum we’ve all been looking forward to.’