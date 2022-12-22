Emma Forbes, 57, showcases her enviable figure in Barbados for her annual Christmas holiday

<!–

Every year, without fail, she heads to the sunny Caribbean beaches.

So it’s no surprise that Emma Forbes kicks off her annual Barbados trip by dipping her toes in the sand when she arrives for her Christmas vacation.

The TV and radio presenter, 57, looked incredible as she showed off her enviable figure in a black swimsuit as she gazed at the Barbadian blue waters.

She is back! Emma Forbes kicks off her annual trip to Barbados by dipping her toes in the sand as she arrived for her Christmas break, showing off her enviable figure in a black swimsuit

The brunette beauty Emma donned the high scoop-neck suit and flaunted her slim body as she carried an iced coffee while walking along the beach.

She also wore a see-through forest green black and white print skirt that was slightly puffy as she embraced the sea breeze.

Her slender pins were then fully exposed as she put in her headphones while looking at her cell phone.

Emma’s choppy chocolate brown locks were blow-dried back and she appeared to be makeup-free.

Beachy: The youthful figure of the former Head & Shoulders model could not be ignored as she sported the beachy look complete with a sarong around her waist

Her glowing skin spoke for itself and she wore a pair of gold bangles and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The youthful figure of the former Head & Shoulders model couldn’t be ignored as she sported the beachy look complete with a sarong around her waist.

The media personality opted for complete comfort as she took off her shoes to walk barefoot on the island.

Emma has shared the secrets before keeping her fabulous figure while performing in Lorraine.

Health: Emma has previously shared the secrets to maintaining her fabulous figure while performing in Lorraine, stressing that it’s down to good health and exercise (pictured in 2019)

The former BBC Radio 2 star, who insists her figure is due to good health and exercise, revealed she has never gone under the knife for cosmetic surgery.

She explained to Lorraine in 2019, “No plastic surgery is done here! I don’t judge people who do it, but I’m that person who would go horribly wrong, so I’m too scared and I just don’t do it.’

The TV star also revealed that her experience of menopause has fueled her “irrational” anxiety.

Emma spoke about the symptoms of her “terrible” transition and vowed to be more “vocal” about her struggles in an effort to help other women.

The Hammersmith resident shared: ‘It caused terrible anxiety and a loss of confidence. It’s also all irrational.

“I remember my 19-year-old son telling me he was going to the movies and I told him to bring a sweater. He told me he was fine, but I remember being really irrational about it. I thought, “What am I saying?”.

According to health serviceMenopause is a “natural part of aging that usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, when a woman’s estrogen levels decline.” In the UK, the average age of a woman reaching menopause is 51′.

Emma explained her treatment: ‘It’s been a bumpy road. I went the bi-identical route, which is a form of HRT (hormone replacement therapy), but it would be more natural.

“It’s not FDA approved and you don’t really know what’s going on.” You will have your blood tested and you should see your doctor to make an informed choice [about the process]. I am much more myself [now].

“You have to look at the bigger picture with all things health,” the brunette added.