Emma Corrin turns heads in a high cut bodysuit as they joins Harry Styles at My Policeman premiere

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles showed off their impeccable style at the premiere of My Policeman at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Crown actor caught the eye in a very high-cut bodysuit, paired with sheer black tights and a long cape.

They completed the ensemble with a pair of black stilettos as they posed on the red carpet at the glamorous event.

Emma sported a quirky green makeup look and styled their short blonde locks in waves.

Meanwhile, Harry, 28, dressed to impress in a green Gucci suit and cream shoes, while carrying a stylish handbag.

They were joined by their co-star David Dawson, 40, who cut a neat figure in a black suit.

The plot centers on Tom (Harry), who is gay, but married to Marion (Emma) because of expectations. He also enjoys a romance with Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

Production on the film started in Brighton last April and will hit theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

Speaking about the film at a press conference earlier in the day, Harry told the audience: “To me, the reason the story is so devastating is that the whole story is ultimately about wasted time, and I think wasted time is the most devastating thing.” is. devastating thing because it’s the one thing we can’t control.

“It’s the one thing you can’t get back. And I think the only thing that matters to me—whatever life you’ve lived—is at the end when you think back to the time with people you love.”

He continued: “I think the best thing about the story is that all the characters have some really nice traits, and they also have some flaws that we might hope they don’t have, but as humans we all have them.

“And I think at different points in the story you can see bits of yourself and sometimes maybe not your favorite parts of yourself in different characters. And I think that’s why it appealed to me so much.’

Talent: Linus Roache, Rupert Everett, Emma, ​​David, Gina McKee and Harry pose for a group photo at the premiere (photo LR)

Harry is currently in a relationship with American actress Olivia Wilde, 37, and has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, 25, Taylor Swift, 31, and Kiko Mizuhara, 30.

The hunk previously insisted he’s “not using sexual ambiguity to be more interesting,” but is demanding that fans respect his refusal to discuss his sexuality.

Speaking to The Guardian’s Weekend Magazine, the hitmaker revealed that he doesn’t mind being asked about his sexuality, but has no plans to give a definitive answer.

Excitingly, production on the film kicked off in Brighton last April and will hit theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

He explained: “What I would say, about that whole questioning-about-my-sexuality thing – this is a job where you might be asked. And complaining about it, saying you hate it, and still doing your job, that’s just stupid.

“You respect that someone is going to ask. And you hope they respect that they may not get an answer.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, protecting it and holding it back. It’s not a case of I’m not telling you because I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: ooh this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?’