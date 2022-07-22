Emma Corrin puts on an edgy display in Miu Miu campaign

Emma Corrin put on an edgy display as they posed in a striking new fashion shoot for Miu Miu on Friday.

The Crown star, 26, went topless under an open black leather jacket with a sheepskin collar and gold trim on the front.

They sported their short blonde locks in their classic cropped hairstyle and opted for a natural makeup look while holding the camera with a sultry look.

Model Looks: Emma Corrin went topless under an open black embellished jacket as they posed in a striking new fashion shoot for Miu Miu on Friday

In a different look for the Italian high fashion brand, they looked stylish in a navy blue top and dark gray skirt which was secured at the waist with a brown belt.

The look was completed with an oversized gray coat, white scarf and chunky black shoes with gold detailing on them.

Emma gave off a big smile as they rested their faces on their hands and wore a pale pink lip to complete the look.

Pose: In a different look for the Italian high fashion brand, they looked stylish in a navy blue top and dark gray skirt that was fastened at the waist with a brown belt

In other campaign photos, they wore a large biker jacket with a matching leather skirt and a baggy gray sweater.

It comes after Emma revealed earlier this month that they feel more ‘seen’ when using ‘she/she’ pronouns and thought about coming out to their family when they started dating a girl.

They talked about gender fluidity as they looked like: Fashion‘s August 2022 cover star and posed for a series of sensational photos.

Last year Emma changed their pronouns to she/she on their Instagram bio and later said they wanted to be “very authentic” with their platform.

Style: In other campaign photos, they wore a large biker jacket with a matching leather skirt and a baggy gray sweater

They have since changed their pronouns to “them/them” on the social media site and shared why they feel more comfortable using those pronouns.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Emma explained that they feel “more seen” when referred to with gender-neutral pronouns.

“I feel a lot more seen when I’m referred to as ‘she,’ but my best friends will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind because I know they know me,” Emma said.

Emma said they don’t feel like the gender is “fixed” and explained that they could always feel a certain fluidity about their gender identity.

Big moment: Last year Emma changed their pronouns to she/she on their Instagram bio and later said they wanted to be ‘very authentic’ with their platform

The My Policeman star also reflected on how supportive their family was when they came out as queer and told them about their relationship with a woman.

“I started dating a girl and told my mom about it, then my little brother DMed me and said, ‘Hey, I wanted to welcome you because I’ve been bi for a long time,'” Emma explained.

But Emma admitted they struggled with the clothes in some of their acting jobs, especially when they had to wear bras in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which has yet to be released, and while she starred as Marion in My Policeman.

They said, ‘I remember struggling with wearing bras in Chatterley and as Marion, but it’s kinda hard because I’m not Emma, ​​right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do.’

Last April, Emma first came out as ‘queer’ and said it felt ‘scary and revealing’ to share the news on social media.

In the post, they called themselves a “queer bride” and changed their pronouns on Instagram.

Speaking of their decision to use the pronouns ‘they/them’ last year, they said they were silent determining their gender status and that they still have a ‘long way to go’.

Speaking to Victoria Grimes for ITV News Granada Reports, along with actor Nabhaan Rizwa, they say: said, ‘I think visibility is key with these things. My journey has been long and still has a long way to go.

Career: Emma will next star as Marion in My Policeman alongside former One Direction star Harry Styles (pictured in trailer)

“I think we’re so used to defining ourselves. That’s how society works within these binaries and it took me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I still don’t know where that is.’

They continued: “I know the people on social media and around the world who have talked about it, they have helped me on my journey. When I started posting about it, it felt really scary and revealing and I wasn’t sure if it was the right choice, but the feeling I got from other people in the queer community was amazing.

“I was just walking through from where we’re staying along Canal Street and it’s just a great feeling of togetherness, it’s a nice feeling to be among those kinds of things.”

In July 2021, they also shared their “intimate” journey buying their first breast binder with their Instagram followers.

When she revealed that the photos were taken before they bought their first map, Emma said, “I was messing around with @sirdavidsimon for a while before I bought my first map.”

Emma revealed at the time that they were on a “journey” with many twists and turns, but admitted that they “embraced it.”

They wrote: ‘We used boxing wrap, thank you for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey well. Lots of twists and turns and that’s okay! embrace it.’

Breast binding, also known as breast binding, is the flattening of breasts through the use of constricting materials. The term also refers to the material used in this Act. Emma also revealed the type of binder they use, namely from LBGT and the trans-property gc2b.