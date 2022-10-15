Emma Corrin looks edgy in abstract one-shoulder dress at My Policeman London Film Festival premiere

Advertisement

Emma Corrin showed off her edgy sense of style as she stepped into the premiere of My Policeman at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on Saturday.

The 26-year-old actress wore a multicolored one-shoulder mini dress with an abstract spray paint design.

Movie star Emma’s ensemble ended high above her knee, with the garment strapped to her shoulder with a shrunken piece of material that flared out to the side.

The unique outfit was mainly olive green in color with added shades of black and white, with a bold orange section in the middle.

She completed her look by wearing a pair of kitten heels with open toes and while her black tattoo was visible on her leg.

Emma stood alone on the red carpet, with her co-star Harry Styles not attending the event due to a tour clash.

Earlier this month, MailOnline announced that Emma’s co-star Harry would not be attending the European premiere of his new film My Policeman due to a tour conflict.

The actor-singer, 28, is “guzzled” for not joining the cast, which includes Emma and David Dawson, 40, due to his performances in Chicago.

My Policeman, based on the Bethan Roberts novel, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month and Harry attended the red carpet and screening, but had to rush to a standing ovation midway through to catch a flight to get even more. perform a music show.

A source close to Harry said: “He’s broken, but he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans in Chicago.

“The lead role in My Policeman means the world to Harry and it would have been very special to attend the film premiere in London.

“However, music will always be his priority and he is determined to fulfill all of his Love On Tour dates.”

Set in 1950s Brighton, My Policeman sees Tom Burgess (Harry) married to teacher Marion (Emma), but he has an affair with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

Tom’s wife becomes jealous when she discovers their passionate relationship and decides to take drastic measures at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

The film then flashes forward to the 1990s, where an elderly Tom (now played by Linus Roache), Marion (GinaMcKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) waver with desire and regret, but are given one last chance to repair the damage of the past. .