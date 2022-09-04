Emma Corrin dresses down in a cut-off blazer and slacks as they attend the Telluride Film Festival

<!–

Emma Corrin got them noticed during their performance at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sunday morning.

The British star, best known for playing a demure Princess Diana in Netflix drama The Crown, stood out in an oversized sleeveless blazer and generously cut clacks during a photocall at the annual event.

Corrin, 26 – who identifies as non-binary – added to their look with a grungy white T-shirt and heavy black boots.

Stand out: Emma Corrin made them stand out during their performance at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sunday morning

They were joined by French director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, with whom they will be working on an upcoming adaptation of DH Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Corrin was on hand as they continue their promotion commitments for the upcoming romantic drama My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, David Dawson and Rupert Everett.

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by author Bethan Roberts, the new film features former One Direction star Styles as a police officer who has a clandestine gay affair with a married man in conservative 1950s Brighton.

Eccentric: The British star, best known for playing a demure Princess Diana in Netflix drama The Crown, stood out in an oversized sleeveless blazer

In good company: they were joined by French director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, with whom they will work on an adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover by DH Lawrence

Speaking to Vogue magazine recently, Emma explained that they feel a shift in focus when referring to gender-neutral pronouns.

“I feel a lot more seen when I’m referred to as ‘she’, but my best friends will call me ‘she’ and I don’t mind because I know they know me,” they said.

Emma said they don’t feel like the gender is “fixed” and explained that they could always feel a certain fluidity about their gender identity.

Side by side: The couple hugged as they posed for photos at the annual event on Sunday

Entering: (LR) Paul Mescal, Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins and Adele Romanski also attended the Colorado Film Festival

Main Man: Normal People star Mescal has a string of films in the works, including God’s Creatures, Carmen and Foe

The My Policeman star also reflected on how supportive their family was when they came out as queer and told them about their relationship with a woman.

“I started dating a girl and told my mom about it, then my little brother DMed me and said, ‘Hey, I wanted to welcome you because I’ve been bi for a long time,'” Emma explained.

But Emma admitted they struggled with the clothes in some of their acting, especially when they had to wear bras in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which has yet to be released, and while starring as Marion in My Policeman.

They said, ‘I remember struggling with wearing bras in Chatterley and as Marion, but it’s kinda hard because I’m not Emma, ​​right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do.’

Get involved: Former The Crown star Claire Foy was joined by actress Rooney Mara at the event Sunday morning

Famous Faces: (LR) Julie Huntsinger, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Strong, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at the Telluride Film Festival