Emma Corrin cuts a casual figure during a stroll ahead of theatre show

They’ve taken the stage in the racy play Orlando.

And Emma Corrin enjoyed a moment of respite ahead of their final performance at the Garrick Theater when they took a walk in London on Wednesday.

The Crown star, 25, looked casual in a light blue pinstriped shirt and navy blue track pants as they headed to the theater for their final performance.

To wrap up against the cold of January, Emma donned a baggy blue and white pinstripe shirt over comfy loungewear.

The actor, who recently played Lady Chatterley’s lover in the Netflix period, topped off the outfit with a long gray trench coat, a black scarf and a gray baseball cap.

Completing their ensemble with black Vans sneakers, Emma was spotted strolling around the capital ahead of their latest theater show.

Orlando, which opened on Saturday, November 26 and runs through Saturday, February 25, 2023, is an adaptation of the 1928 novel Orlando: A Biography by the late author Virginia Woolf.

Directed by Tony and Olivier winner Michael Grandage, it tells the story of an aristocratic English poet who changes from male to female at the age of 30 and lives 300 years.

Emma switched their favorite pronouns from ‘she/her’ to ‘she/it’ in 2021 and has since spoken out on the issue several times.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraphthey said, “I am absolutely lucky to be dealing with this now and not 10 years ago.

“I know a lot of gay actors who took a long time to come out because they were worried about it, but I didn’t think about it.”

Emma added: ‘I don’t mind if people misinterpret my pronouns, that’s fine.

‘Just try it, then I’ll correct you where necessary and we’ll take steps forward along the way. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

It comes after Emma said earlier this week that they hoped awards shows like Oscars and BAFTAs introduce gender-neutral categories.

Emma said the awards, as they stand, are not “inclusive enough” and said the change they are hoping for would allow everyone to feel “recognised and represented”.

The star of stage and screen said better representation within entertainment industry roles is needed to encourage “an urgency” to tackle the topic.

Emma won a Best Actress Golden Globe award for her performance as Princess Diana in series four of the hit Netflix drama, and is starring in two high-profile films this year, My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Speaking to the BBC Today program about the possibility of gender-neutral categories at major awards shows, Emma said: ‘I hope for a future where that happens.

“I think the categories are not inclusive enough at the moment. It’s about everyone feeling recognized and represented.’