Emma Caulfield Ford reveals she has been living with multiple sclerosis for over a decade

Emma Caulfield Ford opened up about being diagnosed and living with multiple sclerosis during an interview with Vanity Fair which was published Tuesday.

The 49-year-old actress sat down for an in-depth conversation and spoke about how living with the condition has affected her professional output and personal life.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress started the interview with the first time she became aware of the effects of multiple sclerosis.

Being open: Emma Caulfield Ford opened up about being diagnosed and living with multiple sclerosis during an interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday

Caulfield Ford stated, “In 2010, I was working on Marti Noxon’s Gigantic and before I started that job, I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like a million ants were crawling on it.”

She added: I went to my acupuncturist and he said, “I don’t know, man. Maybe you have Bell’s palsy?” …Even when I was with the neurologist, he said, “Yeah, it sounds like Bell’s palsy, honestly. You’ve been under a lot of stress.”

The artist pointed out that the effects of the disease began to appear during a particularly turbulent period of her life.

She stated, “That was literally the year of hell for me. There was so much going on. Really bad things in personal life. So I said, “Yeah, it probably is.”‘

Going through it: The artist pointed out that the effects of the disease began to appear during a particularly turbulent period of her life; she is seen in march

The actress added that “a lot happened. A sequence of just, “You’re kidding.” I was under a lot of stress. So it could be the thing that caused it?… There’s no way you can know about that.’

Caulfield Ford then noted that she was told she had been abruptly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

She recalled, “I had a missed call from the doctor’s office, so I called back. I’m like, “What’s up?” I had five minutes down or whatever. And he said, “You have MS.” Just like that. It was like an out-of-body experience.’

The artist stated, “I’m like, ‘No, that’s not possible.’ I’m like, “What are you talking about?” He was very sober about it. “Well, you can get a second opinion.”‘

Caulfield Ford went on to say she was immediately concerned about her health after receiving the call.

She stated: ‘It was literally a nightmare… It turned out to be something important. Then I thought, ‘I have to get to work now.’ What shall I do?”‘

Out of the blue: Caulfield Ford then noted that she was told she had been abruptly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis; she is featured in a 2003 episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The artist, whose father also lived with multiple sclerosis, noted that she had to do her best to process the effects of the condition.

“MS has been around in my sphere for a very, very long time… I knew enough to say, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m trying to keep myself together and I have to get back to work. So that was my first experience of keeping everything really quiet and showing up and just doing my job,” she explained.

Caulfield Ford recalled that while she tried to keep the condition private, many of her friends and associates noticed its effects.

She said, “There were a lot of inconsistencies to the point where everyone around me was like, ‘Actually, we think… [MS] is our best bet.”‘

The actress then stated that after she began to manage her condition, she made a conscious decision to focus more on her personal and professional life.

She recalled: “Around the time I got the second MRI I thought, ‘I’m not going to live my life like I have something terrible. I’m going to do what I have to do to take care of myself. But I’m not going to live in fear. .”‘

Ahead: The actress then stated that after she began to manage her condition, she made a conscious decision to focus more on her personal and professional life; she is seen in april

Caulfield Ford added: “I love work. I don’t like not working. I’ve always been kind of a worker bee. I thrive in that.’

She then stated, “I didn’t want to give anyone the chance not to hire me. There are plenty of reasons not to hire people, reasons that most actors don’t even know… I knew in my bones that if you talk about this, you’re just going to stop working.”

The artist also spoke about working on WandaVision, in which she portrayed Sarah Proctor, and said that the heat of the shooting location was challenging for her.

She recalled: “I was trying to keep myself physical to look and feel normal when I… [on camera]. Everyone was melting, but it’s exponentially worse for someone with this. It’s like, “Oh, God, am I going to go limp all of a sudden?”‘

Caulfield Ford pointed out that the production’s cast and crew were not responsible for her on-set challenges.

On set: The artist also spoke about working on WandaVision, in which she portrayed Sarah Proctor, and said the heat of the shooting location was challenging for her

“They didn’t do anything wrong… They had no idea what was wrong with me. They didn’t ask anything of me that was like, “I need to call my agent!” They ask me to just sit down and talk and have my dialogue. It’s not difficult,’ she said.

The actress then stated that she was doing well and that she was determined to live the best she could while coping with the condition.

‘I’m fine now. It’s weird to say when you get a diagnosis like that, but honestly, my attitude doesn’t crumble under the fear of “what if” or “what can” or “what has” for other people. I just have to keep going,” she said.

She added: ‘Now that I’m open about this, it’s easier for me to promote things the MS Society does rather than just give money. This is exactly what appeals to me now.’

Caulfield Ford concluded by speaking of her daughter Knightley, age six, and stated that she wanted to set a good example for her child.

“I hope she just sees me as someone she can look up to… I hope she sees I did my best and when it comes down to it, I showed up. I hope she’s just proud in the end. That is it. Hopefully she’s proud of me,” she said.