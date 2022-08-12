Emma Bunton Looks Like The Loving Mom As She Shares A Selfie With Her Rarely Seen Son Beau

Emma Bunton looked like a doting mum on Thursday as she shared a beaming selfie with her son Beau.

The Spice Girl, 46, delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers with the rare photo of her and her son.

The pair appeared to be in a sunny location in the sweet photo, as Emma gushed over Beau and wished him a happy birthday.

Emma – known as Baby Spice – wrote: ‘How did this happen? Yesterday @beaubuntonjones turned 15!!!! He is the nicest, most attentive, warm, funny, loyal, smart and handsome man.

“You have taught us to move with the times and you are our light, our everything, our world. Love you so much. Xxxx.’

Emma married long-term partner Jade Jones, 42, in July 2021, with whom she shares Beau and Tate, 10, after a 10-year engagement.

It comes after it was reported that Victoria Beckham will finally reunite with the rest of the Spice Girls for a new documentary series about the band.

According to The sunThe series is being created by the team behind The Last Dance, the critically acclaimed Netflix hit series about basketball superstar Michael Jordan.

Speaking of The Last Dance, Mel B opened up about the series in an interview in Australia, saying, “The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’re going to make our own version with them.’

The series will reportedly feature behind-the-scenes anecdotes and document the band’s rise to the top.

Mel B gave a taste of what fans can expect, revealing, “I actually wrote the rap in the Wannabe video in the toilet while the other girls did the vocals.”

She continued, “My kids are going, ‘Mommy, your music is round,’ and I think, ‘Ooh they’re going to compliment me.’ Then I get to hear: ‘The circle is complete, because now you’re just vintage’. Old but good.’

The iconic ’90s girl group consisting of Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Baby reunited for a 2019 tour, excluding Victoria.

But the five girls will finally reunite when Geri turns 50 in September and not only has Emma, ​​Mel B, Mel C and Victoria invited to the lavish bash, the quintet is expected to perform together as a quintet for the first time. since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

A source told The sun newspaper: ‘It will be a great evening. It is a seated black tie-do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.

There will be loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb friends in attendance and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls – including Victoria.

‘It is held in a Grade II listed Oxfordshire manor house, which is conveniently located just a stone’s throw from David and Victoria’s Cotswolds manor house.

“The girls can’t wait to get back together and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and take to the stage to sing a song with Geri—possibly Wannabe.

“One of the girls turning 50 is a huge deal — they all want to celebrate the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems like the perfect time.”

Mel C previously claimed that there have been ongoing discussions about the return of the Spice Girls.

Asked about the possibility of another reunion in December 2021, she said: “I really hope so. We’re talking about it. We talk about it constantly. It was always the plan.

“Two years ago we did these great stadium shows. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.’

The singers of Say You’ll Be There were formed in 1994 and became the best-selling girl group of all time, but Geri suddenly left the band in 1998 and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a series of arena shows in 2007, and they reunited to play in 13 stadiums across the UK in 2019, with the exception of Victoria, who declined to participate in a second reunion.