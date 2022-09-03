Emma Appleton leads the stars at the Miu Miu photocall during Venice Film Festival

Advertisement

Emma Appleton certainly made an entrance when she led the stars at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales in Venice on Saturday, during the city’s annual film festival.

The Everything I Know About Love actress, 30, turned heads in a black mesh midi dress – covered in embellishment and sequin flower details

Lili Reinhart and Natasha Lyonne also showed their sense of style, adding to the glamor in mini dresses for the occasion.

Emma’s bold mesh ensemble revealed a red satin underwear set underneath, while the beauty paired the look with black pointed heels – featuring a shimmering bow detail.

Her shoulder-length locks were styled in a tousled curl, while the beauty went for a natural makeup palette – enhanced with a soft winged eyeliner.

She kept the accessories minimal with just a pair of pearl earrings and a shoulder bag, showing off her array of dainty tattoos with the ensemble.

