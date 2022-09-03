Emma Appleton leads the stars at the Miu Miu photocall during Venice Film Festival
Emma Appleton bares it all in a daring mesh midi dress, while Lili Reinhart opts for a glitzy beaded number as they join glamorous Natasha Lyonne at the Miu Miu photo call at the Venice Film Festival
Emma Appleton certainly made an entrance when she led the stars at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales in Venice on Saturday, during the city’s annual film festival.
The Everything I Know About Love actress, 30, turned heads in a black mesh midi dress – covered in embellishment and sequin flower details
Lili Reinhart and Natasha Lyonne also showed their sense of style, adding to the glamor in mini dresses for the occasion.
Emma’s bold mesh ensemble revealed a red satin underwear set underneath, while the beauty paired the look with black pointed heels – featuring a shimmering bow detail.
Her shoulder-length locks were styled in a tousled curl, while the beauty went for a natural makeup palette – enhanced with a soft winged eyeliner.
She kept the accessories minimal with just a pair of pearl earrings and a shoulder bag, showing off her array of dainty tattoos with the ensemble.
Au natural: Emma’s shoulder-length locks were styled in a tousled curl, while the beauty went for a natural makeup palette – enhanced with a soft winged eyeliner
Bold: Her bold mesh ensemble revealed a red satin underwear set underneath, while the beauty paired the look with black pointed heels – featuring a shimmering bow detail
Statement: She kept accessories minimal with just a pair of pearl earrings, keeping the embellished dress doing the talking