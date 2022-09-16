Eminem reveals he squashed his feud with Snoop Dogg after Dr. Dre suffered an aneurysm

Eminem talks about his former feud with Snoop Dogg and reveals that it ended when their friend Dr. Dre got sick.

Dre (real name Andre Young), 57, suffered an aneurysm in January 2021 and spent two weeks in intensive care.

That scary incident prompted Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers), 49, and Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus), 50, to bury the hatchet, Eminem revealed in a Sirius XM interview.

“Me and Snoop had our little problem and then Dre, when that thing happened to Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…; Eminem told his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on SiriusXM’s Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.

“We were like, bro, this is stupid. It’s so stupid to argue right now. So I don’t remember if I called him or he called me, I don’t remember, but we talked it through,” Eminem added.

He added that the problem started with a “miscommunication” about a possible collaboration on his song Bitch Please II on 2000’s The Mathers LP.

“I think there was a miscommunication at the time regarding the fact that he was on my album ‘The Mathers LP,’ ‘Bitch Please II,'” Slim Shady, 49, recalled, adding that Snoop wanted Eminem on one of Snoop’s tracks. would appear too…although it never happened.

“I think he wanted to do something with me, and maybe he gave you the idea or something, and you just said something like, ‘Let’s hear what the song is first. Let’s hear what the song is, said the rapper.

“He said the way he took it was kind of like, ‘I’m not f**k with him,’ Eminem explained how the meat started.

Rosenberg confirmed that Snoop was “looking for you to do something for his record, in return, and whatever I said was returned to him in a way he didn’t like, and he thought that meant you did.” ‘t fuck with him.’

Eminem clarified that this was absolutely not the case, adding that he told Snoop that his breakthrough debut album Doggystyle “changed my life.”

Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg would all join forces — along with Mary J. Blige — just over a year after Dre’s aneurysm. at the historic Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles in February.

He also opened up on the same podcast appearance about his near-death methadone overdose in December 2007.

“It took a long time for my brain to work again,” the rapper revealed.

Although he briefly returned to use, he went to rehab and finally got clean in April 2008.