Eminem on overdose that nearly killed him: ‘It took a long time for my brain to start working again’

Eminem is candid about his near-fatal overdose and recovery.

The 49-year-old was battling an addiction to prescription drugs when he was hospitalized in December 2007 after taking a methadone overdose.

In an intimate interview about the Paul Pod PodcastPresented by longtime Grammy winner Paul Rosenberg manager, 51, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, revealed: “It took a long time for my brain to start working again.”

Disclosure: Eminem, 49, is candid about his near-fatal overdose in 2007 and subsequent road to recovery; seen in Los Angeles in February

After the overdose, The Real Slim started using Shady artist again, but he was scared by the near-death experience and went to rehab, eventually ending up in April 2008.

According to the rapper and his manager, doctors were testing drugs to stabilize his condition.

“And for some of them it took you a while to adjust – let’s leave it at that. So you’re learning to rap almost literally again, right?’ asked Rosenberg.

‘Because it’s probably the first time you’ve been creating without having any substances in your body in… how many years, right?

“Didn’t you ask the doctors when I first started rapping again, didn’t you say, ‘I just want to make sure he doesn’t have brain damage’?” the Rap God performer asked.

Relearning: The Real Slim Shady rapper confessed after the addiction and detox ‘it took a long time for my brain to get back to work’

Manager: The Grammy winner revealed these details in an interview with his manager, Paul Rosenberg, 51, on his Paul Pod podcast; pictured in New York in April

‘Yes. I thought you might have lasting problems,” the manager replied. ‘Yes. I was certainly worried.’

The Angry Blonde author recalled taking “75 to 80 Valium a night” while detoxing and working on his album Relapse.

During that time, a song called Detroit Basketball was leaked.

Valium: During his recovery, doctors tried to stabilize the rapper’s condition. Eminem revealed he was taking “75 to 80 Valium a night” while working on his album Relapse; seen in Los Angeles in 2005

“Nobody pushed you, you just found your way and took it slow, but a record that leaked out, that Detroit Basketball record, it wasn’t good,” Rosenberg said.

Eminem agreed: “It was pretty damn weird because once my brain was spinning again, I started going over lines like, ‘Wait, that’s no good.’

“If you remember, I don’t know which version was leaked, but if you remember, there were 20 versions of that shit.”

The songwriter admitted in an interview with Vulture in 2017, that the music he made while addicted and recovering was not his best.

Brain Damage: Rosenberg once asked doctors if the rapper had suffered brain damage from the drug overdose, detox and recovery; seen in Chicago in 2014

“Encore (the album before his overdose) was mediocre, and with Relapse it was the best I could do at the time,” he said.

“I was so distracted that people around me thought I had suffered a brain injury myself. I was in this weird fog for months.

‘Like, I literally didn’t make sense; it had been so long since I’d done vocals without a ton of Valium and Vicodin. I almost had to learn to rap again.’

After more than a decade of sobriety, the creator of the Marshall Mathers Foundation has released a greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The 35-track collection includes songs from The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Recovery, and Relapse.

Greatest Hits: The Emmy, Oscar and Grammy winner recently released a greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2; seen in 2020

The disc also features collaborations with Rihanna and Beyoncé.

In an appeal on the Sirius XM show Sway in the Morning in June, the Is This Love artist revealed that rapping has helped in his mental health journey.

“I think one of the great things about rap music… is that you can put so much of your life into it,” Eminem told the audience.

“It’s therapeutic, and it’s always been that way for me.”