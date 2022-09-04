Eminem is just a Tony Award away from coveted EGOT status as he wins Emmy

<!–

Eminem’s recent Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys in Downtown Los Angles, according to Emmys.com.

With the win, the legendary hip-hop star now only needs a Tony award to achieve the coveted EGOT status, known as the ‘grand slam’ of show business.

There are only 17 artists in the history of entertainment who have won all four ‘EGOT’ categories: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

A shy of EGOT: Eminem, 49, won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys in Downtown Los Angles; rapper pictured during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2022

The Slim Shady rapper accompanied Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent took the stage during the halftime presentation of the Super Bowl that saw the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in February.

In total, the group of iconic entertainers delivered a slew of hits from the various artists in a 12-minute montage.

Eminem (born Marshall Bruce Mathers III), 49, has previously won 15 Grammys in numerous categories.

He won an Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song for Lose Yourself from the movie 8 Mile.

Other wins: The legendary rapper previously won 15 Grammys and an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003 for Lose Yourself from the movie 8 Mile

With his Emmy on Saturday, the rapper has yet to win a Tony Award, which honors the best in Broadway theater.

Jennifer Hudson was the last artist to be crowned an ‘EGOT’ winner when she won a Tony Award last June for her work as a producer on the musical A Strange Loop.

She has even made history as the third Black EGOT winner and the fifth woman.

Hudson earned the first three EGOOT elements with an Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Media For A Daytime Program as an executive producer of the 2021 animated film Baba Yaga; a Grammy as part of The Color Purple which won Best Music Theater Album in 2017; and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls in 2007.

Last EGOT: Jennifer Hudson is the last artist to achieve EGOT status when she won a Tony Award last June for her work as a producer on the musical A Strange Loop; she is pictured receiving her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood

Besides Hudson, other 21st century EGOT winners include Alan Menken (2020) John Legend (2018), Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018), Tim Rice (2018), Robert Lopez (2008), Whoopi Goldberg (2002) and Mike Nichols ( 2001).

The short list of 20th century winners are Marvin Hamlisch (1995), Audrey Hepburn (1993), John Gielgud (1991), Scott Rudin (1984), Jonathan Tunick (1982), Rita Moreno (1977), Mel Brooks (1967) ). ), Richard Rodgers (1962) and Helen Hayes (1953).

The two-night Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will be edited into one program that will air on the FXX network this Saturday, September 10, and stream on Hulu.

The live broadcast of PrimeTime Emmy will follow on Monday, September 12 on NBC.

20th Century EGOT: John Legend is also among the 17 musical artists to have won all four elements of the EGOT: the musician is seen with his wife Chrissy Teigen after winning a Best Original Song Oscar for Glory from the movie Selma