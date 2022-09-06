Eminem and Drake lead tributes after rapper Pat Stay, 36, was stabbed to death, leaving two children

Members of the music world have paid their respects to 36-year-old Canadian rapper Pat Stay, who was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday morning in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Eminem leads tribute to the hip-hop star and father of two on Twitter, calling Stay “one of the greatest fighters of all time.”

He wrote: ‘Hip-hop lost one of the greatest fighters of all time… RIP.. KINGS NEVER DIE.’

Fellow Canadian artist Drake also paid tribute to Pat Stay on Instagram, writing, “RIP to the Sucka Free Boss, one of my favorite rappers ever.”

Stay’s death is considered murder and is currently under investigation. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

The hip-hop artist became famous for his live battle raps – in which two performers often freestyle as the exchange brags, insults and puns.

Hundreds of tributes poured in, especially from the rap community who hailed the artist and father of two as a “legend.”

‘Just heard the shocking news about Pat Stay, Rest In Peace for a hilarious smart confident really great fight MC/monster also a very cool person and family man. My condolences to his loved ones,” said RA The Rugged Man.

‘RIP legendary battle rapper Pat Stay’ tweeted rapper and singer Justina Valentine.

‘Rip Pat Stay…I replied to your song last night and sent you the link…WTF I literally just spoke to brah. My condolences to the family,” said NoLifeShaq.

‘PAT STAY GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER BUBBA’ tweeted Iranian professional wrestler The Iron Sheik.

‘BRO WTF RIP PAT STAY. NO MAN NO’ American actor Andy Milonakis.

“Heartbreaking news and a great loss to culture and the Battle Rap community..RIP Pat Stay ONE OF THE BEST TO DO IT EVER,” stated actor and comedian Jay Pharoah.

On Thursday, the Save Me rapper shared this photo on Instagram with a now seemingly prescient post: ‘Imagine if we treated all our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered’

Dozens of other artists paid tribute to Pat Stay on Twitter in the hours after his death

Wrestlers, YouTubers and fellow rappers all took a moment to pay tribute to Pat Stay

Rapper Alchemist Type Beat said he was “hurt” by Stay’s death. ‘I can moonwalk in steel-toed boots’ Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If you know me, you know I always thought he was the best. I am injured,” he wrote.

Pro wrestler ”Platinum” Max Caster praised Stay’s rap fighting skills.

“Rappers die too much… If you’re a wrestling fan, you’ll love Pat Stay’s fights. Look him up on YouTube,” he tweeted.

“Rest in Peace to Pat Remain a legend in hip-hop (and Canadian) – nice to see him getting his flowers from the GOAT Eminem,” wrote YouTuber Tom Green.

“RIP TO STAY A LEGEND AND FRIEND PAT,” said rapper Dumbfoundead.

Police say the Guilt By Association rapper was rushed to hospital after being stabbed on the waterfront and later succumbing to his injuries.

No suspect has been arrested and police say they have no motive for the murder at this time.

Video on his Instagram stories reveals that the hip-hop star was in Halifax to attend the wedding of some friends who met while they were both at the rapper’s apartment.

On Saturday, September 3rd, Pat shared the video for his new single ‘(The Game DISS) Pat Stay feat. Kaleb Simmonds – ‘Warm up’ on Instagram.

The song was the result of The Game’s criticism of Eminem in his song The Black Slim Shady.

Stay can be seen here onstage with Real Sikh as they performed in Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in Long Beach, CA October 2021

The Save Me rapper shared this heartfelt birthday greeting for his five-year-old son, Calvin, referring to the boy as ‘My real superhero’

The Back to Back artist challenged The Game to a rap battle after the 10-minute release went public, but The Game decided to block Stay instead of joining in.

When he dropped the video, Stay wrote, “I’ve had this in the room for a good minute, ready to fire if Game got brave. He clearly doesn’t want smoke. But this is going to be too hard to hide from you, so here it is.’

He continued that with, ‘Oh, and Game (I can’t tag you since you blocked me lol)…I stepped into your world, so wassup? It’s all love for the sport, right?!? Let’s see if you really like this rap s**t.”

Last week, the doting dad of two celebrated his son Calvin’s 5th birthday when he called his boy his “real superhero” on Instagram.

The heartfelt post went on to say, “I adore you, I admire you, you’re a kid and yet I still look up to you.” You are everything I could have ever dreamed of in a son x1000.

“I am constantly in disbelief about how lucky I am and how special you are. I often cried happy tears when I remember it and our special bond.’

On Thursday, the Save Me rapper also shared a photo of himself on Instagram with a now seemingly prescient post: “Imagine treating all our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered.”

Fans have also taken to that page to express their sadness and condolences.

Joey Hawkins, a childhood friend, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Stay’s partner and two children. On Monday, Hawkins’ fundraiser surpassed $130,000.