Emily Seebohm sparks rumours she is engaged to MAFS groom Ryan Gallagher

Australia
By Jacky
Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher are getting used to life together

Emily Seebohm sparks engagement rumors when she’s seen wearing a huge diamond ring while running errands with Ryan Gallagher from Married At First Sight

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

published: 07:30, December 22, 2022 | Updated: 08:47, Dec 22, 2022

Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher are getting used to life together.

And on Wednesday, the couple sparked rumors that they were secretly engaged after the Olympian was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

Emily and Ryan looked smitten as they were pictured looking for decorations in Brisbane, Queensland before spending their Christmas together.

Emily looked unobtrusively casual that day in white animal print shorts.

She showed off her natural skin tone and appeared makeup-free for the outing.

Ryan, meanwhile, opted for a green T-shirt, which he paired with black shorts and flip flops.

On Wednesday, the couple sparked rumors that they were secretly engaged after the former Olympian, 30, (pictured) was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger

Emily and Ryan looked smitten as they were pictured looking for decorations in Brisbane, Queensland before spending their Christmas together

The pair recently kicked up the rumor mill after they “discussed wedding plans for next year” at a recent event in Melbourne.

The couple’s romance has spiked after the pair officially went on Instagram this month.

“Ryan is a gentleman and the nicest person I’ve met. Can’t wait to see where this journey takes us,” Emily recently said of their relationship.

The couple's romance has spiked after the pair officially went on Instagram this month

The couple told the newspaper that they kept their romance a secret for months because they starred in The Challenge together.

“Eventually we got the shit and posted our own photo,” Ryan explained.

“We just did it, it’s our relationship and there’s nothing negative about it.”

Ryan rose to fame on season five of Married at First Sight in 2018 where he was paired with Davina Rankin.

Ryan rose to fame on season five of Married at First Sight in 2018 where he was paired with Davina Rankin (left)

