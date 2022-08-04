Emily Ratajkowski’s ex Sebastian Bear-McClard reportedly ‘begging for another chance’

Emily Ratajkowski’s husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is reportedly hoping for another chance to save his marriage.

The model, 31, and the film producer, 41, were rumored to split up last month, with Ratajkowski planning to file for divorce following allegations that he cheated.

“Sebastian begs her to give him another chance,” a source close to the star said Page sixadding that she’s not interested: “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and found out he was doing more stuff behind her back.”

Another chance: Emily Ratajkowski’s husband Sebastian Bear-McClard ‘begs her to give him another chance’ after cheating allegations; Pictured 2020

Though the beauty — who shares one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear with Sebastian — hasn’t hired a lawyer yet, the publication claims she plans to file for divorce.

And the couple’s friends are reportedly saddened to see the breakdown of the marriage.

“All their friends loved watching them in the papers and in the headlines,” a source revealed, adding: “I don’t know the truth about Sebastian’s behavior, and I don’t defend him, but I know they’ are both wavering. It’s so sad.’

No! The 32-year-old model wouldn’t be interested: “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more stuff he was doing behind her back,” a source told Page Six; Pictured on May 9, 2022 in NY

“Everyone was really excited for them, they got married so quickly, but they made sense,” the insider added. ‘I think people thought Sebastian wasn’t good enough for Emily, but she understood’ [him]. She is the ultimate woman, he is a handsome man and they are both very smart.’

Last month, a source claimed that Page six that the Good Time producer cheated: ‘Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog,” the source said.

Ratajkowski seemed to confirm this was the case as she “liked” multiple tweets discussing the split and his alleged cheating.

On top of that: While the beauty hasn’t hired a lawyer yet, the publication reports that she plans to file for divorce; Pictured on May 23, 2022 in France

Ratajkowski sparked rumors of a breakup in July, when she was seen several times without her wedding ring.

She was recently seen on Monday taking a walk with their son and again not wearing her ring.

Meanwhile, Bear-McClard was still seen that same day with his gold band on his finger, going to the Dogpound gym for a grueling workout.

To cheat? “Yes, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog,” a source told Page Six about the 41-year-old producer last month

Sad: Ratajkowski seemed to confirm this was the case, as she ‘liked’ multiple tweets discussing the split

Tell: Emily also chose to like a tweet that specifically mentioned her estranged partner’s alleged infidelity

Emily didn’t post any public Father’s Day wishes for her four-year-old husband last month, though she did mark their fourth wedding anniversary on Instagram in February, featuring several throwback photos.

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian were married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.

Bear-McClard is best known for producing several films directed by brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, including Heaven Knows What, the crime film Good Time starring Robert Pattinson and Adam Sandler’s acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems.

Got quiet: It comes after the star marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Instagram in February

Emily and Sebastian were last spotted together on holiday in Italy in mid-June, and appeared in good spirits relaxing together on the beach at Porto Ercole.

The couple were also among the many celebrity guests at Ari Emanuel’s wedding to Sarah Staudinger in St. Tropez in late May.

All seemed well with the pair on Monday, May 23, when they were spotted in Nice ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. Ratajkowski even lovingly adjusted Sebastian’s sunglasses while he was at the airport.

Neither Emily nor her husband have made any public comments so far regarding the status of their marriage.

Baby boy: The couple welcomed their son Sylvester Apollo Bear, one, on March 8, 2021