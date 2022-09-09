Emily Ratajkowski wows in white outfit teamed with knee-high black boots for New York Fashion Week

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski wowed in a white outfit on Thursday as she headed to an event as part of New York Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old model wore a tight white turtleneck sweater and a matching skirt with mid-thigh slits.

Emily completed her look with contrasting knee-high black leather boots.

She had her long dark hair parted in the middle and right below her shoulders.

Emily was wearing stud earrings and a watch while also carrying a black bag.

The brown-eyed beauty accentuated her natural beauty with full eye makeup and pink lipstick.

Emily also shared a photo of her outfit on her Instagram Stories to her approximately 29.5 million followers.

The model shared a selfie that also showed her 18-month-old son Sylvester in the background.

Emily confirmed she is “recently single” in a TikTok video following her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35.

The model was spotted attending the 2022 US Open in New York City on Wednesday.

Emily and Sebastian were last pictured together in Italy on June 19, before she decided in July to end their four-year marriage over allegedly being a “serious impostor.”

The Blurred Lines music video star famously married Sebastian in February 2018 in a New York City courthouse — just two months after ending her three-year, live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid.

Emily released a collection of essays titled My Body last November and launched her swimsuit line Inamorata in November 2017.