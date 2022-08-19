Emily Ratajkowski wears a sheer handkerchief mini-dress walking to appointment in New York

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in Tribeca on Friday wearing a flattering sheer handkerchief mini dress and cowboy boots.

The star looked gorgeous as she walked with a brunette friend who seemed to be busy looking at her cell phone.

The Vogue model has been spotted in NYC many times since her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard last month.

The model covered her large brown eyes with black Versace sunglasses to match her friend’s lighter frames.

Ratajkowski seems to be having fun with her wardrobe lately when she’s in town.

The music video muse of iCarly alum and Blurred Lines has made her way as a style icon both on and off the runway in recent years.

Despite the surprising news that her union with Bear-McClard had come to an end after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski has been seen often.

Recently, she’s been spotted in well-coordinated casual summer fashions almost daily, either walking her dog, or spending time with her son, Sly.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard nearly a month ago, but that hasn’t stopped the mom from shuffling around the Big Apple this summer.

Since her split from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski has shared more on social media.

She seems to handle the cleavage really well as she shows that her extraordinarily long stems in cowgirl boots look fantastic.

In an earlier selfie shot this morning, the beauty stared into her phone as she snapped a photo of herself in the mirror, the model and mother of one wearing a buttoned knit cotton blouse and matching shorts.

Her hair was just the right kind of tousled and her plump, juicy lips glistened with a hint of gold.

With tousled hair and her top half off, she’s irresistible, even if she seems a little gloomy.

