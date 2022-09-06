Emily Ratajkowski teases that she likes ‘ugly men’ amid her rocky split from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski uploaded a TikTok duet earlier on Sunday for the popular He’s a 10 trend and has since gone viral with about 5.6 million plays.

The talented supermodel, 31, was seen on the left side of the frame next to the words: ‘If he thinks he’s a 10 because he tugged at you, but you like ugly men.’

The Gone Girl actress recently split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41, in July after he allegedly cheated on her. The two share one-year-old son, Sylvester.

New video: Emily Ratajkowski, 31, shared a new TikTok duet where she jokes that she loves ‘ugly men’ amid her divorce from husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41, after he reportedly cheated on her

The star was seen in a red bikini top lying against a pillow and joked that she liked “ugly men” in the video’s caption.

Towards the end of the short clip you could see Emily lip-syncing with the words, “How can I say this in a kind way?”

In a caption she herself added to the TikTok duet, the model typed, “for legal reasons, this is a joke.”

Split: The viral video was shared on her TikTok shortly after she split from her husband earlier in July

Social media users came to the immediate conclusion that the mother of one was referring to her estranged husband.

One follower commented, “This trend was literally made for you,” while another typed, “I’m literally obsessed with divorced emrata.”

Other devoted fans showed their support for the actress and model, with one writing, “This is amazing.”

There has been speculation that Emily and Sebastian broke up when the Welcome Home star stopped wearing her wedding ring.

Viral: On the short roll, the model was seen lip-syncing with the lyrics, “How can I say this in a kind way?”

Mother and son duo: Emily and Sebastian share their one-year-old son, Sylvester, born in March 2021

After celebrating four years of marriage, the couple broke up a few months earlier in July. At the time, a resource opened up for: People, stating: ‘They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

Another insider close to the two weighed in on their divorce over page six, explaining: ‘What they had is really special. All their friends loved seeing them in the papers and in the headlines.”

“They were just beautiful, but of course the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings.”

“I don’t know the truth about Sebastian’s behavior, and I’m not defending him, but I know they’re both reeling. It’s so sad,” the source added.

Moving on: The beauty was recently pictured moving out of her conjugal home she shared with her estranged husband in Manhattan

No ring: It was speculated that the couple broke up when Emily was not wearing her wedding ring, and she is still seen not wearing the band

Earlier last month in August, a separate source revealed: Page six that Sebastian had done his best to win her back.

“Sebastian begs her to give him another chance,” the insider explained. “That’s not going to happen, because she did her own digging and discovered even more s*** that he was doing behind her back.”

The star appears to be moving on with her life and focusing on raising her one-year-old son. Emily was recently photographed officially leaving the marital home in Manhattan on August 31.

Earlier in June, the two had already sold their Los Angeles home for about $2.4 million.

A source told Us Weekly that Sebastian had been talking to “several women” for about two years, including a “fake incident,” which led to the breakup. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern.”

Looking on the bright side: The model and actress seem to be in a good mood since her split and have looked on the bright side

Astonishing: Emily has been a prominent figure in the modeling industry for many years and has collaborated with brands such as Versace and Dolce & Gabbana

Emily shared another TikTok video on her Instagram earlier on Monday in which she spent the day with her son and adorable dogs.

The model was all smiles as she donned a red bikini and showed off her toned midriff and long legs.

In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Tomorrow at the bay with babs and the boys.”

Both the model and Sebastian have not yet made any public statements about their divorce.

Enjoying the weekend: The Gone Girl actress spent part of the weekend with her son and cute dogs and shared a TikTok video on her Instagram on Monday